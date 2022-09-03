Barber: Hokies hope 'embarrassing' loss at ODU will fuel them going forward

NORFOLK – As Old Dominion fans climbed over the railings and spilled onto the field at Ballard Stadium in celebration Friday night, most of Virginia Tech’s players sprinted toward the visiting locker room, eager to get as far away from aftermath of their 20-17 loss to the Monarchs in new coach Brent Pry’s debut.

But not senior linebacker Dax Hollifield.

“Usually, I run into the locker room,” said Hollifield. “But I wanted to soak it all in, just walk through it all. And let that fuel me. Fuel all of us. It's embarrassing. Very embarrassing.”

Tech is banking on Pry being the man who can bring back Beamer Ball. But Friday night in Norfolk, his Hokies looked more like a Justin Fuente redux.

It’s only one game, and there were elements that showed the identity Pry – a former Tech graduate assistant and Penn State defensive coordinator – wants to establish for the program going forward. The Hokies’ defense was stout, dominating for most of four quarters.

Tech, behind Keshawn King, was able to run the football effectively. The Hokies ran for 201 yards, not including the 54 yards they lost on a disastrous bad snap on a field goal attempt, one that resulted in a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Monarchs that put them up 10-7 at the half.

King finished with 111 rushing yards on 19 carries, and had three catches for 18 yards and a score.

But the Hokies were sloppy. They committed five turnovers and 14 penalties, equaling their most flags in a game since the 2012 win over Rutgers in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

“There are so many things we did that represent a good football team,” said Pry. “But then, there are these things we did, that you can’t win when you do these things. … I think we’ve got a solid football team, we just have to keep investing and clean up our mistakes.”

Wells – praised throughout preseason camp for his accuracy and ball security – went 21 for 36 passing and was intercepted four times.

“I was quick to get in the locker room,” said Wells, a transfer from Marshall. “This was a big game for us and a big game for them. We would have liked to win this one.”

Tech played tight. ODU played with emotion.

That was evident long before kickoff, when no fewer than three Monarchs diverted their path to the sideline to stomp on flags – the ones that spell out H-O-K-I-E-S – shortly before Tech took the field.

There was no shortage of woofing after plays and, as Tech headed to the locker room at halftime, ODU assistants could be seen dragging their players away.

(To add to the night’s frustration, a group of Hokies assistants got stuck in the stadium elevator trying to get back to the press box for the second half, delaying the game about 20 minutes.)

Junior wide receiver Ali Jennings III, a former Highland Springs High School star and West Virginia transfer, spoke during the week about wanting to win this game after Tech didn’t offer him a scholarship during his recruitment.

“I always had that chip on my shoulder that if I ever played against them, they’re going to get it,” Jennings said during the week. “They’re going to hear from me.”

And, with the game on the line, they did. Jennings hauled in a 38-yard reception at the 1-yard line, setting up Blake Watson’s game-winning touchdown plunge.

He finished with five catches for 122 yards.

Tech had one final possession with under 30 seconds to play. Wells threw a pair of deep heaves to Connor Blumrick that fell incomplete. His third down throw was intercepted, and – after one ODU kneel down – the upset was officially complete.

Blumrick took off sprinting for the locker room, bowling over a shirtless young Monarchs fan on the way.

But Hollifield lingered, taking in the scene.

It was one that was painfully familiar. Hollifield was a freshman in 2018 when ODU stunned Tech in Norfolk, 49-35, when the Hokies were a four-touchdown favorite. He was on the 2019 team that was blown out by Duke at Lane Stadium, and lost to rival UVA, ending a 15-game winning streak against the Cavaliers.

Hollifield was part of the 2020 team that was stunned by Liberty, losing after a game-winning field goal block was negated by a Fuente timeout, and last year’s squad that got blown out, 54-10, by Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.

This year he wants things to change. And they still may.

“I’m pretty frustrated right now,” said Hollifield. “Just stay together. I believe in our team and I believe in our leaders. This will drive us.”