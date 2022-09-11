Barber: Illinois' gains show how much work UVA football has to do under Tony Elliott

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year ago, things went very differently.

Back then, Virginia, behind the passing of Brennan Armstrong, jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead on its way to 42-14 romp of Illinois at Scott Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021. A game that kicked off at 11 a.m. was effectively over before most Illini fans ate their breakfast.

That was Year 1 of Brett Bielema’s coaching tenure at Illinois, and it showed just how far the program needed to go to be competitive. Saturday, Bielema’s bunch showed off just how far it's come in a year’s time.

Illinois handled UVA 24-3, handing new Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott his first defeat.

“This was a big statement to me about where we were a year ago and where we are now,” said Bielema, whose team was still far from perfect, committing 10 penalties and four turnovers. “Virginia has new coaches and a majority of their players were there and ours were back. I wanted to see where we were as a program.”

And in doing so, they returned the favor to Virginia, offering the Cavaliers (1-1) a stark assessment of where Elliott’s team sits and where it needs to go.

“That was a rough day at the office right there,” said Elliott. “But hey, you live and you learn and grow, and we’re gonna find a way to get better from it.”

The major concerns that circled this team entering the season proved to be cause for concern Saturday. Virginia's rebuilt offensive line, a unit that is replacing five starters from last season, struggled to protect star quarterback Brennan Armstrong and contain the Illinois front.

The run game, a focal point for this new coaching staff, managed just 42 yards, averaging 1.4 yards per rush.

A year after UVA threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns against them, Illini defensive backs jammed wide receivers at the line, while the front battered Armstrong, sacking him five times and hitting him on scores of other plays.

“A little bit more than normal,” Armstrong said of the pressure he faced.

He finished 13 for 32 for 180 yards. He was intercepted twice and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 19 games.

Armstrong entered the weekend 433 yards and four touchdown passes shy of becoming UVA’s career leader in both categories. He exited the game still needing 253 yards and still four scoring strikes away from those marks.

“You could really tell it was wearing on him as the game went on,” said Elliott. “He didn’t trust his protection, he was moving in the pocket too much, he was throwing off his back foot, he had some wide open guys and, you know, just felt the pressure and never could get settled to be able to go through his progressions.”

Virginia’s 222 yards of total offense were its fewest since 2017.

“For us to be where we are now coming out of this Virginia game compared to last year, especially defensively, tells me a lot about where we are as a program,” said Bielema.

On the other side of the ball, a UVA defense that struggled against the run and giving up big plays last year, surrendered 146 rushing yards to Illini star running back Chase Brown and allowed three plays of over 30 yards, a Brown run and two long pass connections.

“We didn’t do enough to win the football game,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “If we’re going to be the type of defensive football team that we want to be, we have to be great tacklers. We have to continue to get guys around the football.”

Rudzinski’s unit did force four turnovers, including takeaways on Illinois’ first two possessions. But UVA was unable to take advantage, and committed gaffes of its own that contributed to the defeat. None was bigger than Billy Kemp’s muffed punt that the Illini recovered for the game’s first touchdown.

That helped propel Illinois (2-1) to a win that could be vital as it tries to reach just its second bowl game in the last seven years.

Last season, Bielema’s team finished 5-7. A year later, it appears to have itself in a better position. The question for UVA is, will it take Elliott’s team a full year to address the issues Saturday’s game revealed?