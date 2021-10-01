Barber: UVA's imperfect 30-28 win over Miami feels just fine to Mandy Alonso, Bronco Mendenhall

“I don’t have any disappointment. This is just exactly where our team is,” he said. “We had chances to put it away on offense, chances to put it away on defense. But this is where we are.”

Slapped silly the past two games by North Carolina and Wake Forest, Virginia’s defense wasn’t lights out Thursday in South Florida, but it did get off to a big start that helped UVA hold onto the lead all night long.

And while the offense had its least productive overall game of the season, it did convert on nine of 18 third downs and it rushed for a season high 181 yards. It was obvious all night how much this game meant to the Cavaliers, obvious in every extra-effort block they got from running back Wayne Taulapapa or wider receiver Rashaun Henry or quarterback/receiver Jacob Rodriguez or tight end Grant Misch. ‘

A loss to Miami would have – unofficially, of course – taken Virginia out of any shot in the Coastal Division title race. It would have made a return to a bowl game – the Cavaliers opted out last season – a daunting, uphill climb.

Desperation doesn’t produce beauty, nor does it demand it. What the most desperate of situations – like the one Virginia faced Thursday night – require is grit and tenacity.

And that’s what UVA displayed.