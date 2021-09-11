Barber: In race against time, UVA's offense works to overload opponents

It’s a vision of offense the two men began crafting during their years at BYU, especially when they had current New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. Hill’s varied skills – passer, runner, receiver – allowed them to design plays that created confusion and mismatches. They view Armstrong in a similar vein – and it’s a role the left-hander is relishing.

“It just puts pressure on them to decide what they want to do,” said Armstrong, who became just the third quarterback in UVA history to throw for over 400 yards in a game. "That stuff, you don’t know what’s really going to happen. You don’t know how they’re going to address it, but doing it, it just puts a lot of pressure on the players out there to quickly make a decision on what they want to do.”

The multiplicity of the Virginia offense leads to obvious confusion from opposing defenses – plenty of pre-snap finger pointing and shouting to change matchups.

“Today especially,” said Thompson, who caught five passes, ran the ball four times and attempted a throw Saturday. “They was kind of kind getting confused about who should guard me, a safety or a linebacker. It’s mismatch problems all over the place, man, and we just look to exploit those.”