Barber: Latest college football realignment could threaten Virginia Tech, UVA and the ACC

When the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 announced ‘the Alliance’ back in August, the three league’s commissioners were questioned as to why there was no signed document, no binding agreement to codify just what member in the new pact actually meant.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, at that time, called it “an agreement between three gentlemen,” and the ACC’s Jim Phillips extolled, "It's about trust. We've looked each other in the eye."

Thursday, the Big Ten revealed it was winking, raiding the Pac 12’s two signature programs – and most valuable television commodities – by taking USC and UCLA, effective August, 2024.

“We are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news,” the Pac 12 said in its reaction statement.

The question in ACC country Friday morning was, what comes next now that the SEC – which grabbed Texas and Oklahoma away from the Big 12 earlier this year – and Big Ten have further distanced themselves from the rest of the Power Five conferences, rendering the ACC, Pac 12 and Big 12 potentially powerless?

It’s inescapable that the next moves in conference realignment could potentially sink the ACC or even strand of Virginia and Virginia Tech without a viable home.

Could the ACC’s most attractive schools – Clemson, Florida State and possibly Miami – be targeted by one of the two emerging mega-conferences? Would snagging Duke and North Carolina for basketball cache be an appealing move for another league?

The ACC has a grant-of-rights deal in place through the 2035-36 season that guarantees, essentially, that even if a school jumps ship for another league, its television revenue still goes to the ACC.

That could be enough to keep it afloat. But with the money involved in the SEC’s television contract – and the one the Big Ten is reportedly finalizing with FOX – that might be a drop in the bucket long term, hardly a deterrent.

Losing that money may now be viewed like the million dollar buyouts that were supposed to keep college coaches from jumping from program to program (They didn’t) or Major League Baseball’s luxury tax, which was supposed to drive parity (It didn’t).

Paying buyouts and luxury tax simply went into an equation and got spit out the either side, chalked up as the cost of doing modern business.

The ACC already escaped the clutches of realignment peril once before. In the early 2000s, then-commissioner John Swofford wisely picked programs from the reeling Big East, first adding Virginia Tech, Miami and Boston College, and later Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Louisville and Notre Dame, the latter for all sports except football, where the Irish maintain lucrative independent status.

What happens next probably has less to do with college football conferences and more to do with television networks. What’s been the driving force behind the latest largest conference realignment moves has been an emerging arms race between ESPN and FOX. What adds value to the Big 10 in FOX’s eyes? Could Oregon and Washington flee the failing Pac 12? Would they fight for their in-state little brothers, Oregon State and Washington State, to join them?

What gives the SEC more value to ESPN? Do Clemson or FSU finally make sense there? Where might Virginia Tech and UVA fit in? The Cavaliers have a wildly successful broad-based athletic department and their basketball program has become a national power, but football drives the bus in college athletics and the UVA bus is still far from road-ready.

The Hokies once-prominent football program has lost much of its luster over the past decade, but Tech has made strides with its other programs, including men’s and women’s basketball, that bring some added value to Blacksburg.

The shake out could even possibly leave Tech and UVA, Commonwealth rivals, in different conferences.

Those decisions ultimately may dictate what domino falls next, and the lesser players – like the ACC and Pac 12 – may have little say in that.

Of course, the alliance was never intended to be binding. It was always more of a show, a Kumbaya session to give the illusion of solidarity. If the three conferences had wanted to have teeth, they would’ve codified it, signed documents pledging not to pilfer schools from each other.

They didn’t. They sealed their deal – and maybe the ACC and Pac 12’s fates – with a handshake.

Thursday showed the Big Ten had its fingers crossed behind its back.