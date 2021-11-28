 Skip to main content
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot this week
Ohio St Michigan Football

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

 Mike Barber

Georgia buried ‘rival’ Georgia Tech, but it was Michigan’s convincing win over Ohio State that shook up this poll, and figures to do the same to latest College Football Playoff rankings later this week. Cincinnati still belongs in the top four and Alabama probably belongs there, too, just ahead of Notre Dame.

Auburn came close to rocking those rankings even further, coming up short in double overtime against ‘Bama in the Iron Bowl.

Wisconsin falls out of the poll after its fourth loss of the season, third in Big Ten play. Moving back into my rankings is Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are 10-2 with just one loss in Sun Belt play, and that league has proven to be a quality circuit.

They get the nod over Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Arkansas and Army for the final spot.

UTSA and Texas A&M fall after losses, but don’t drop out of the poll.

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving and I hope you won’t be too upset that I intentionally slighted your favorite team this week, while senselessly over-ranking their rival. It’s just what I do.

Here is my AP Top 25 ballot for the week.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma State

7. Ole Miss

8. Ohio State

9. Baylor

10. Oklahoma

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. BYU

14. Oregon

15. Pittsburgh

16. Wake Forest

17. Houston

18. Louisiana

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. NC State

22. Texas AM

23. UTSA

24. Utah

25. Appalachian state

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

