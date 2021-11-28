Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot this week

Georgia buried ‘rival’ Georgia Tech, but it was Michigan’s convincing win over Ohio State that shook up this poll, and figures to do the same to latest College Football Playoff rankings later this week. Cincinnati still belongs in the top four and Alabama probably belongs there, too, just ahead of Notre Dame.

Auburn came close to rocking those rankings even further, coming up short in double overtime against ‘Bama in the Iron Bowl.

Wisconsin falls out of the poll after its fourth loss of the season, third in Big Ten play. Moving back into my rankings is Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are 10-2 with just one loss in Sun Belt play, and that league has proven to be a quality circuit.

They get the nod over Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Arkansas and Army for the final spot.

UTSA and Texas A&M fall after losses, but don’t drop out of the poll.

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving and I hope you won’t be too upset that I intentionally slighted your favorite team this week, while senselessly over-ranking their rival. It’s just what I do.

Here is my AP Top 25 ballot for the week.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan