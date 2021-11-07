Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 10

Eight Top 25 teams lost this past week, seven to unranked opponents. Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Cincinnati, all top ten squads, struggled in their wins. The net result, however, was not much changed on my ballot.

Previously-undefeated Michigan State and Wake Forest suffered their first losses of the year. That leaves Georgia, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and UTSA as the only unbeaten teams in the nation.

Fresno State, SMU and Kentucky fall out of my rankings with losses this week, while North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Arkansas return. Purdue was my first team out on this week’s ballot.

This week’s schedule features five matchups where both teams are ranked in my Top 25, so I’m anticipating a lot more shuffling on my next ballot.

For now, this ballot was put together specifically to snub your favorite squad and over-hype their rival.

Here is my Week 10 ballot

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma

6. Oregon

7. Notre Dame