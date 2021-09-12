Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 2

As I sat down to cast my AP Top 25 ballot, I saw a note flash by on the ticker on the bottom of my television screen. More ranked teams have lost through the first two weeks of this college football season than at any time in history.
So, are we getting a clearer picture of who’s really good (Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma sure are), and who’s not? Lots of movement, again, on my ballot this week as I try to get away from simply moving teams up and down based on wins and losses and really hone in on who impresses and who doesn’t each week.
Notre Dame is 2-0, and deserves credit for that. But it’s hard to ignore that the Irish have been taken to the wire by Florida State and Toledo. They won those games by a combined six points. Similarly, Texas A&M’s win over Colorado was far from convincing.
With that in mind, USC, Miami, North Carolina State, Utah and Texas all move out of my poll. With Notre Dame and Michigan the next two weeks, Wisconsin could find itself back in the Top 15 very quickly.
BYU snapped a nine-game losing streak in the Civil War by beating Utah and jumping into my rankings, along with Auburn, Michigan, Kansas State and Arkansas.
TCU, Michigan State and a trio of ACC schools (Virginia, Pittsburgh and Miami) would be my first five out. The Cavaliers could potentially put themselves in my rankings with a road win at North Carolina this week.
Before you see my ballot, a quick reminder that I do, in fact, hate your favorite team, and shill shamelessly for their rival. This isn’t a joke. I’m talking to you.
My Top 25 ballot this week:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Texas AM
7. Clemson
8. Florida
9. Cincinnati
10. Notre Dame
11. Ohio St.
12. Penn St.
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Arizona State
19. Auburn
20. BYU
21. Liberty
22. Michigan
23. Kansas State
24. Arkansas
25. Wisconsin
