Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 2

As I sat down to cast my AP Top 25 ballot, I saw a note flash by on the ticker on the bottom of my television screen. More ranked teams have lost through the first two weeks of this college football season than at any time in history.

So, are we getting a clearer picture of who’s really good (Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma sure are), and who’s not? Lots of movement, again, on my ballot this week as I try to get away from simply moving teams up and down based on wins and losses and really hone in on who impresses and who doesn’t each week.

Notre Dame is 2-0, and deserves credit for that. But it’s hard to ignore that the Irish have been taken to the wire by Florida State and Toledo. They won those games by a combined six points. Similarly, Texas A&M’s win over Colorado was far from convincing.

With that in mind, USC, Miami, North Carolina State, Utah and Texas all move out of my poll. With Notre Dame and Michigan the next two weeks, Wisconsin could find itself back in the Top 15 very quickly.

BYU snapped a nine-game losing streak in the Civil War by beating Utah and jumping into my rankings, along with Auburn, Michigan, Kansas State and Arkansas.