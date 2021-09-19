Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Alabama remains the closest thing to a sure thing in college football and, this week, the Tide barely escaped the swamp with a 31-29 win over Florida. Clemson remains the class of an increasingly sad ACC, and the Tigers needed a late goal-line stand to survive against Georgia Tech.

A record 19 ranked teams have lost through the first three weeks of this college football season, making this one of the more challenging years to vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. That said, the top seven teams on my ballot (Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas A&M and Penn State) have all distinguished themselves as very legitimate national title contenders, and the next group (Cincinnati, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State) certainly aren’t out of the race.

The nice thing is – other than catching some flack on social media – nothing prevents voters from tearing up their previous week’s ballot and starting anew every Sunday morning.