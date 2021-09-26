Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 4

Another week of ripping up last week’s rankings and starting over from scratch, and I’m all for it. We’re finally starting to get a clearer picture of who is actually good and who isn’t this year.

Undefeated teams with at least one quality win are obvious picks for the top of the ballot: Alabama (over Florida), Georgia (over Clemson), Oregon (over Ohio State), Iowa (over Indiana and Iowa State), Penn State (over Wisconsin and Auburn), Arkansas (over Texas and Texas A&M), and Notre Dame (over Wisconsin), fit into that category.

Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma have been, perhaps, the most underwhelming College Football Playoff contender so far this season – yet they remain undefeated. Until their sagging offense actually costs them a game, they can’t be ignored.

Also not to be ignored are the one-loss teams whose defeat came against a quality opponent – Ohio State (which lost to Oregon) and Florida (which lost a close game to Alabama), headline this group.

Then there’s a growing passel of teams that, week in and week out, are making us believers. BYU, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State lead the charge here.