Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 4
NC State beats Clemson

North Carolina State's Cory Durden (48) sacks Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

 AP Photo

Another week of ripping up last week’s rankings and starting over from scratch, and I’m all for it. We’re finally starting to get a clearer picture of who is actually good and who isn’t this year.

Undefeated teams with at least one quality win are obvious picks for the top of the ballot: Alabama (over Florida), Georgia (over Clemson), Oregon (over Ohio State), Iowa (over Indiana and Iowa State), Penn State (over Wisconsin and Auburn), Arkansas (over Texas and Texas A&M), and Notre Dame (over Wisconsin), fit into that category.

Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma have been, perhaps, the most underwhelming College Football Playoff contender so far this season – yet they remain undefeated. Until their sagging offense actually costs them a game, they can’t be ignored.

Also not to be ignored are the one-loss teams whose defeat came against a quality opponent – Ohio State (which lost to Oregon) and Florida (which lost a close game to Alabama), headline this group.

Then there’s a growing passel of teams that, week in and week out, are making us believers. BYU, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State lead the charge here.

At this point in the season, I kind of figured I’d have two ACC teams on my ballot. I did not expect it to be Wake Forest and Boston College.

Dropping Clemson from the rankings was an easy call. The Tigers may very well end up being the best team in the ACC and a Top 10-15 team nationally this season. But right now, they’re a 2-2 team coming off a division loss and they boast no offense to speak of.

Virginia Tech probably didn’t deserve to be on my ballot last week, but their lackluster showing against Richmond combined with the further denigration of their UNC win moved them out this week.

Iowa State, Kansas State, Liberty and Auburn also all get squeezed out this week.

Factoring in all those wins and losses, while also remembering to slight YOUR favorite team and unreasonably pump-up its chief rival is no small task.

And things figure to be just as interesting next weekend. Notre Dame plays Cincinnati, Arkansas visits Georgia, Iowa plays Maryland and Oklahoma plays Kansas State in a slate that figures to jumble up the rankings yet again.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Iowa

5. Penn State

6. Arkansas

7. Notre Dame

8. Oklahoma

9. Cincinnati

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Michigan State

16. Texas A&M

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wake Forest

20. Maryland

21. Texas

22. Baylor

23. Boston College

24. Fresno State

25. San Diego State

