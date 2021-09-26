Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 4

Another week of ripping up last week’s rankings and starting over from scratch, and I’m all for it. We’re finally starting to get a clearer picture of who is actually good and who isn’t this year.
Undefeated teams with at least one quality win are obvious picks for the top of the ballot: Alabama (over Florida), Georgia (over Clemson), Oregon (over Ohio State), Iowa (over Indiana and Iowa State), Penn State (over Wisconsin and Auburn), Arkansas (over Texas and Texas A&M), and Notre Dame (over Wisconsin), fit into that category.
Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma have been, perhaps, the most underwhelming College Football Playoff contender so far this season – yet they remain undefeated. Until their sagging offense actually costs them a game, they can’t be ignored.
Also not to be ignored are the one-loss teams whose defeat came against a quality opponent – Ohio State (which lost to Oregon) and Florida (which lost a close game to Alabama), headline this group.
Then there’s a growing passel of teams that, week in and week out, are making us believers. BYU, Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State lead the charge here.
At this point in the season, I kind of figured I’d have two ACC teams on my ballot. I did not expect it to be Wake Forest and Boston College.
Dropping Clemson from the rankings was an easy call. The Tigers may very well end up being the best team in the ACC and a Top 10-15 team nationally this season. But right now, they’re a 2-2 team coming off a division loss and they boast no offense to speak of.
Virginia Tech probably didn’t deserve to be on my ballot last week, but their lackluster showing against Richmond combined with the further denigration of their UNC win moved them out this week.
Iowa State, Kansas State, Liberty and Auburn also all get squeezed out this week.
Factoring in all those wins and losses, while also remembering to slight YOUR favorite team and unreasonably pump-up its chief rival is no small task.
And things figure to be just as interesting next weekend. Notre Dame plays Cincinnati, Arkansas visits Georgia, Iowa plays Maryland and Oklahoma plays Kansas State in a slate that figures to jumble up the rankings yet again.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Iowa
5. Penn State
6. Arkansas
7. Notre Dame
8. Oklahoma
9. Cincinnati
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Ole Miss
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Michigan State
16. Texas A&M
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Wake Forest
20. Maryland
21. Texas
22. Baylor
23. Boston College
24. Fresno State
25. San Diego State
