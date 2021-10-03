Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 5

College football got off to a wild and unpredictable start in September. October’s here and nothing apparently has changed. Nine teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday, including four who were in the Top 10.
Part of that is simply the SEC beginning to eat its own. That included Alabama handling Ole Miss, Georgia blanking Arkansas and Kentucky ending its losing streak against Florida. Cincinnati legitimized itself, and then some, with a strong win at Notre Dame and Oregon left the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes in shambles with its overtime loss to Stanford.
Five weeks into the season, undefeated means something, as does multiple losses. But we’re also deep enough into the season where early losses can be forgiven (see Ohio State).
Baylor, Boston College, Fresno State, Maryland and Texas A&M all dropped out of my rankings, while Kentucky, Arizona State, Auburn, SMU, Oregon State enter.
North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Liberty and Houston also deserved consideration.
You’ll notice, I ranked YOUR team lower than you think it deserves, and probably have its biggest rival at least two or three spots too high. That’s because, as has previously been mentioned, I HATE your team and am here to ruin your Sunday. It’s actually the real reason why all of us AP voters take the time to turn in ballots.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. BYU
9. Michigan
10. Michigan State
11. Oklahoma State
12. Wake Forest
13. Kentucky
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Oregon
16. Notre Dame
17. Arkansas
18. Ole Miss
19. Texas
20. Arizona State
21. Auburn
22. San Diego State
23. SMU
24. Florida
25. Oregon State
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber