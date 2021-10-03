Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 5

College football got off to a wild and unpredictable start in September. October’s here and nothing apparently has changed. Nine teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday, including four who were in the Top 10.

Part of that is simply the SEC beginning to eat its own. That included Alabama handling Ole Miss, Georgia blanking Arkansas and Kentucky ending its losing streak against Florida. Cincinnati legitimized itself, and then some, with a strong win at Notre Dame and Oregon left the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes in shambles with its overtime loss to Stanford.

Five weeks into the season, undefeated means something, as does multiple losses. But we’re also deep enough into the season where early losses can be forgiven (see Ohio State).

Baylor, Boston College, Fresno State, Maryland and Texas A&M all dropped out of my rankings, while Kentucky, Arizona State, Auburn, SMU, Oregon State enter.

North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Liberty and Houston also deserved consideration.