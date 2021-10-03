 Skip to main content
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 5
Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) tries to leap over Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis (6) and Houston Griffith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

College football got off to a wild and unpredictable start in September. October’s here and nothing apparently has changed. Nine teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday, including four who were in the Top 10.

Part of that is simply the SEC beginning to eat its own. That included Alabama handling Ole Miss, Georgia blanking Arkansas and Kentucky ending its losing streak against Florida. Cincinnati legitimized itself, and then some, with a strong win at Notre Dame and Oregon left the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes in shambles with its overtime loss to Stanford.

Five weeks into the season, undefeated means something, as does multiple losses. But we’re also deep enough into the season where early losses can be forgiven (see Ohio State).

Baylor, Boston College, Fresno State, Maryland and Texas A&M all dropped out of my rankings, while Kentucky, Arizona State, Auburn, SMU, Oregon State enter.

North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Liberty and Houston also deserved consideration.

You’ll notice, I ranked YOUR team lower than you think it deserves, and probably have its biggest rival at least two or three spots too high. That’s because, as has previously been mentioned, I HATE your team and am here to ruin your Sunday. It’s actually the real reason why all of us AP voters take the time to turn in ballots.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. BYU

9. Michigan

10. Michigan State

11. Oklahoma State

12. Wake Forest

13. Kentucky

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Oregon

16. Notre Dame

17. Arkansas

18. Ole Miss

19. Texas

20. Arizona State

21. Auburn

22. San Diego State

23. SMU

24. Florida

25. Oregon State

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

