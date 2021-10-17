 Skip to main content
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 7
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 7

This was another week of college football that gave us Top 25 upheaval. We probably shouldn’t be surprised at this point. Seven ranked teams lost, including five – Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Florida and No. 2 Iowa – which lost to unranked opponents.

Let’s get this out of the way first. Yes, I moved Alabama all the way to No. 2 this week after its impressive road thrashing of Mississippi State. If I had to win one college football game on a neutral field right now and I could exclude two teams from the field of who I might play, those two would be Georgia and Alabama.

Yes, the Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M and, yes, they could have lost to Florida earlier this year. Tell me you’d be confident going against Nick Saban’s bunch right now?

It figures to be an interesting stretch run as Oklahoma – thanks to a quarterback switch – and Ohio State – with the Oregon loss far behind it – both seem to be surging toward a playoff spot. Cincinnati continues to meet every ‘challenge’ thrown at it.

With five Big Ten teams in my Top 10, that league will do some sorting out of itself as the weeks go on – Michigan’s game against Michigan State and the annual Michigan-Ohio State games loom large.

Texas, Florida, Arkansas, BYU and Arizona State all dropped out of my rankings this week. Taking those spots are Baylor, Pittsburgh, North Carolina State, undefeated UTSA and Louisiana.

Did I leave out your favorite team? Do I have them underrated? Am I senselessly high on their rival? That’s by design. I did it on purpose to hurt your feelings. I do, in fact, hate your team.

(Editor’s note: If your team is the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros, all joking aside, I do, actually hate your team.)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Oklahoma State

9. Iowa

10. Penn State

11. Kentucky

12. Wake Forest

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Oregon

18. Baylor

19. San Diego State

20. SMU

21. Texas A&M

22. Pittsburgh

23. NC State

24. UTSA

25. Louisiana

