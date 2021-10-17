Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 7

This was another week of college football that gave us Top 25 upheaval. We probably shouldn’t be surprised at this point. Seven ranked teams lost, including five – Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Florida and No. 2 Iowa – which lost to unranked opponents.

Let’s get this out of the way first. Yes, I moved Alabama all the way to No. 2 this week after its impressive road thrashing of Mississippi State. If I had to win one college football game on a neutral field right now and I could exclude two teams from the field of who I might play, those two would be Georgia and Alabama.

Yes, the Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M and, yes, they could have lost to Florida earlier this year. Tell me you’d be confident going against Nick Saban’s bunch right now?

It figures to be an interesting stretch run as Oklahoma – thanks to a quarterback switch – and Ohio State – with the Oregon loss far behind it – both seem to be surging toward a playoff spot. Cincinnati continues to meet every ‘challenge’ thrown at it.

With five Big Ten teams in my Top 10, that league will do some sorting out of itself as the weeks go on – Michigan’s game against Michigan State and the annual Michigan-Ohio State games loom large.