Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 8

Is it time to start thinking about Virginia as a Top 25 team? The answer is, the Cavaliers are still probably a week away. Four straight wins have brought UVA back into the picture but three of those four have been quirky and tight and the one that was decisive came against a bad Duke team. Its best quality win is probably the comeback at Louisville.
Still, Virginia has come a long way since back-to-back 20-point blowout losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. A road win at BYU next week, in Bronco Mendenhall’s old stomping grounds, could elevate the Cavaliers onto my ballot.
The final four games of the season figure to be challenging, playing at BYU, hosting Notre Dame and playing at Pittsburgh, before returning home for the always-emotionally-supercharged rivalry game against scuffling Virginia Tech.
Nationally, Ohio State seems to be hitting its stride and elevating itself into the category of “team no one would want to face,” joining Georgia and Alabama in that class.
Oklahoma and Cincinnati both struggled some with lesser foes but being undefeated at this point in the season means something. (As it should for San Diego State, SMU and UTSA.)
And speaking of undefeateds, how fun should Michigan at Michigan State on Halloween eve be? With Ohio State and Iowa, the Big Ten has four of the Top 10 spots on my ballot.
With Ole Miss’s surge, the SEC has three.
The thriller over Arkansas, on the heels of the road loss to Alabama, seems to have lit a fire under Ole Miss, which has now won three straight and jumps to No. 8 on my ballot.
Five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents this week, including a pair of Top 10s (Penn State and Oklahoma State).
Some two-loss teams are rebounding enough to be dangerous (Iowa State, Texas A&M and BYU).
The ACC is getting interesting as Wake Forest and Pittsburgh both are playing well enough to be taken seriously as league championship contenders and maybe even playoff longshots. North Carolina State gave back its credibility by laying an egg at Miami.
We’ve reached the point where it may be time to forgive some early season slip-ups in favor of who’s playing well now, while not discounting head-to-head results. Quality wins matter the most. Bad losses can hurt.
And of course, as I compose my ballot, I keep in my mind the fact that I hate your favorite team and need to undervalue them and overrate their rival. That is, after all, why we all take the time to vote in the Top 25 poll in the first place.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Ole Miss
9. Iowa
10. Wake Forest
11. Kentucky
12. Auburn
13. Notre Dame
14. Oregon
15. Oklahoma State
16. Baylor
17. Pittsburgh
18. San Diego State
19. SMU
20. Texas A&M
21. Penn State
22. UTSA
23. Iowa State
24. Louisiana
25. BYU
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber