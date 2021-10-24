Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 8

Is it time to start thinking about Virginia as a Top 25 team? The answer is, the Cavaliers are still probably a week away. Four straight wins have brought UVA back into the picture but three of those four have been quirky and tight and the one that was decisive came against a bad Duke team. Its best quality win is probably the comeback at Louisville.

Still, Virginia has come a long way since back-to-back 20-point blowout losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. A road win at BYU next week, in Bronco Mendenhall’s old stomping grounds, could elevate the Cavaliers onto my ballot.

The final four games of the season figure to be challenging, playing at BYU, hosting Notre Dame and playing at Pittsburgh, before returning home for the always-emotionally-supercharged rivalry game against scuffling Virginia Tech.

Nationally, Ohio State seems to be hitting its stride and elevating itself into the category of “team no one would want to face,” joining Georgia and Alabama in that class.

Oklahoma and Cincinnati both struggled some with lesser foes but being undefeated at this point in the season means something. (As it should for San Diego State, SMU and UTSA.)