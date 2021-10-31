Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 9

Nine ranked teams lost games this weekend, including eight that were defeated by lower ranked or unranked opponents. Three went down in the Big Ten, including pivotal games with Michigan State defeating Michigan and Ohio State downing Penn State.

Southern Methodist and San Diego State fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and Pittsburgh further damaged the perception of the ACC by losing at home to Miami.

Virginia lost its chance for Top 25 consideration by failing to play any defense in a road loss at BYU and, to make matters worse for the Cavaliers, star quarterback Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury.

My Top 5 remained unchanged – Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. Houston and Fresno State moved from my first four out to grab spots in the poll and Wisconsin, with a win over Iowa, is currently the first team out of my rankings.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, so a whole different group of people can join the chorus of those disrespecting your favorite team and overrating its rival. For now, I’ll try to hold down the fort on that front.

Here is my AP Top 25 ballot this week, designed specifically to ruin your Halloween.

1. Georgia