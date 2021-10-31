 Skip to main content
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 9
Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 9

No. 8 Michigan State rallies to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33

Michigan State players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy defeating Michigan in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

 Jake May

Nine ranked teams lost games this weekend, including eight that were defeated by lower ranked or unranked opponents. Three went down in the Big Ten, including pivotal games with Michigan State defeating Michigan and Ohio State downing Penn State.

Southern Methodist and San Diego State fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and Pittsburgh further damaged the perception of the ACC by losing at home to Miami.

Virginia lost its chance for Top 25 consideration by failing to play any defense in a road loss at BYU and, to make matters worse for the Cavaliers, star quarterback Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury.

My Top 5 remained unchanged – Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. Houston and Fresno State moved from my first four out to grab spots in the poll and Wisconsin, with a win over Iowa, is currently the first team out of my rankings.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, so a whole different group of people can join the chorus of those disrespecting your favorite team and overrating its rival. For now, I’ll try to hold down the fort on that front.

Here is my AP Top 25 ballot this week, designed specifically to ruin your Halloween.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma

6. Michigan State

7. Auburn

8. Oregon

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Michigan

12. Oklahoma State

13. Baylor

14. Ole miss

15. Iowa

16. Kentucky

17. Texas A&M

18. BYU

19. Houston

20. Penn State

21. Pittsburgh

22. UTSA

23. Louisiana

24. Fresno State

25. SMU

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber

