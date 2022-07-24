Barber: My preseason All-ACC ballot, and a list of Hokies and 'Hoos worth considering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With new football coaches at Virginia and Virginia Tech, there’s new energy around both programs. And, as Hokies senior linebacker Dax Hollifield noted this week during ACC media days, that means players on both teams get proverbial fresh starts with the new staffs.

For established stars like Hollifield, who has started most of the last four seasons, that means the challenge of proving themselves all over to their new coaches. But for others, it means the opportunity to jumpstart their careers – a second chance to make a first impression.

“It’s a blank slate,” Hollifield said. “It’s the weirdest thing. Everything that happened in the past, everything you’ve done, the whole legacy you built, the players around you might know it, but for this new staff, it’s a clean slate. You can start over fresh.”

At Virginia Tech, wide receiver Kaleb Smith, tight end Nick Gallo, defensive end C.J. McCray and cornerback Brion Murray could all become household names under the new, Brent Pry regime.

At UVA, where Tony Elliott has taken over, there’s a host of talented players whose careers were derailed by injuries who could breakout in 2022, a group highlighted by wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and outside linebacker Chico Bennett.

Davis returns to a loaded wide receiver corps, one that includes Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV, Demick Starling and Wisconsin transfer Devin Chandler.

Only two players from the Commonwealth schools – Virginia’s Wicks and Thompson – made it onto my All-ACC preseason football ballot, but plenty of Hokies and Cavaliers warranted consideration.

For my preseason ballot, I picked Clemson to win the league. In the Coastal Division, my order of finish was Pittsburgh, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke. In the Atlantic, I went Clemson, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, and Syracuse.

I had Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman at quarterback (and as my preseason player of the year choice), Syracuse’s Sean Tucker and Clemson’s Will Shipley at running back, Wicks, Wake Forest’s AT Perry and North Carolina’s Josh Downs as wide receivers and Louisville’s Marshon Ford at tight end. Virginia’s Thompson was my all-purpose choice.

My offensive line votes went to North Carolina State center Grant Gibson, Clemson’s Jordan McFadden and Pittsburgh’s Carter Warren at the tackle spots and Louisville’s Caleb Chandler and Wake Forest’s Sean Maginn at guard.

Defensively, I voted for Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd at end, Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey at tackle, and North Carolina State’s Drake Thomas, Pittsburgh’s SirVocea Dennis and Louisville’s Yasir Addullah at linebacker. My defensive backfield had Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark and Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson at cornerback, and Pittsburgh’s Brandon Hill and North Carolina State’s Tanner Ingle at safety.

Clemson’s B.T. Potter got my vote a place kicker, Miami’s Lou Hedley at punter and Duke kick returner Jaylen Stenson as a returner.

Here are 10 other UVA and Virginia Tech players who could have All-ACC years in 2022, some obvious, some less heralded:

UVA QB Brennan Armstrong: Armstrong falls in the obvious category after putting up video game-like passing numbers last year. He will be operating in a different style of offense under new coach Tony Elliott, but if UVA’s line can protect him, he could build off last year.

Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith: Smith appears poised to have a breakout season in Tech’s new offense. After a big spring game, Smith will be a key player in the passing game.

UVA WR Devin Chandler: The Cavaliers' receiving corps is deep, but Chandler knew that when he chose to transfer to Virginia.

Virginia Tech TE Nick Gallo: Like Smith, Gallo could become much more of a focal point in the Hokies’ passing game this season.

Virginia Tech OT Silas Dzansi: Pry and new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph quickly identified Dzansi as their top left tackle and believe he can anchor the front this season.

UVA LB Nick Jackson: He led the ACC in tackles last season and is seeking a third straight year where he totals over 100 stops.

Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield: The emotional heart of the Hokies’ defense, Hollifield is an energetic playmaker and a leader for Pry’s unit.

UVA CB Anthony Johnson: Johnson, who started his career at Louisville, talks a great game and, last season, he showed he can back it up. The Cavaliers expect him to be an elite cover corner this year.

Virginia Tech S Chamarri Conner: The athletic Conner has shown playmaking ability at corner, safety and nickel back during his Hokies’ career.

Virginia Tech P Peter Moore: Moore led the ACC with 24 punts that went 50 yards or longer last season as a freshman.

Also worth watching: Virginia Tech offensive lineman Kaden Moore and running back Malachi Thomas, and UVA wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, linebacker Chico Bennett and defensive linemen Aaron Faumui and Jahmeer Carter.