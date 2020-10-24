Barber: No. 19 Virginia Tech finds frustration in Wake Forest loss

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – After being ejected early in the third quarter for targeting, Virginia Tech senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt angrily fired his helmet into the turf, earning a second penalty flag before being dragged away by a Hokies staffer.
Hewitt had to be frustrated – frustrated by his ejection, frustrated by a Wake Forest offensive that controlled Tech for most of Saturday afternoon, and frustrated by the Hokies’ inability to get their league-leading ground game in gear.
He had to be frustrated a lot in Tech’s 23-16 loss to Wake, and he couldn’t have been the only one.
“I feel his pain,” said quarterback Hendon Hooker. “I felt his pain when he was ejected and he’s a competitor. And if you’re not, if you’re not sad or upset that you’re not able to compete, then something’s wrong.”
The Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 ACC), a 10-point underdog, were the source of much of that pain. They ran the ball with authority, stymied Tech’s star running back, Khalil Herbert, and intercepted quarterback Hooker three times, the most in his college career.
He had thrown just two in 218 previous pass attempts.
Tech shouldered plenty of blame in this one, committing 10 penalties for 112 yards, the most by yardage in Justin Fuente’s five-year tenure, perhaps the statistic that frustrated the coach the most after the game.
The Hokies’ much-maligned defense did its part, holding the up-tempo Wake attack to its second-lowest point total of the season. But the offense was powerless and punchless, especially in the red zone.
Of course, trips to Winston-Salem can be frustrating, especially for Tech’s offense. The last time the Hokies (3-2, 3-2) played at Wake Forest, in 2014, regulation ended in the much-memed 0-0 tie. Tech ended up losing 6-3 in double overtime.
That year’s Hokies team struggled offensively, particularly when it came to running the ball. This year’s unit had established an identity as a rushing juggernaut, riding a dominating offensive line, with an edge of nastiness supplied by center Brock Hoffman, and the breakout play of Herbert.
Tech had rushed for over 300 yards in three of its first four games, and had run for four touchdowns in three of four outings. Saturday, they finished with 210 yards on 43 carries.
“It’s obviously frustrating when you can’t run like we have before in games,” said Hoffman, “but we’re just going to get back to it and work our tails off and get back to that next week.”
Meanwhile, Wake put up its highest rushing total in an ACC this season with 236 yards on the ground.
Identity theft is a crime and Wake Forest was guilty Saturday afternoon. Guilty of being the team that controlled the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball. Guilty of being the team that could break an opponent’s will with a powerfully run drive.
Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham, a Virginia native, set the tone on Tech’s first possession, stuffing Tech star running back Khalil Herbert for no gain on a third-and-1 play. Herbert came into the day averaging ACC bests with 148 yards per game and 9.7 yards per carry.
He finished with a frustrating 64 yards on 14 carries.
“The big story of the game was, we had to stop the run,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. “I just thought we played really well up front and we played well at linebacker. I think we played more physically. We played more up the field.”
Basham, a Virginia native, effectively ended Saturday’s affair with a third down sack of Hooker that left Tech staring at a 51-yard field goal, one Brian Johnson missed with 6:56 to play and Wake leading 23-13.
In between, Wake took control of the game with the kind of drive a team with Tech’s running prowess prides itself on, a 17-play, 75-yard march that took 7:09 off the clock and included three successful fourth-down conversions. Kenneth Walker scored the touchdown from 6-yards out, taking the snap in the Wildcat formation and working his way into the end zone behind a Demon Deacons’ offensive line that just kept pushing its way toward and then across the goalline.
With its second ACC loss in its first five games, Tech’s chances of reaching the conference championship game are fading fast. More immediately, the Hokies travel to Louisville for a game next Saturday in desperate need to reclaim their identity.
They won’t have Hewitt for the first half, the result of his second-half ejection against Wake. He’ll start the game the way he ended his time in this one – frustrated.