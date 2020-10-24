Barber: No. 19 Virginia Tech finds frustration in Wake Forest loss

The Hokies’ much-maligned defense did its part, holding the up-tempo Wake attack to its second-lowest point total of the season. But the offense was powerless and punchless, especially in the red zone.

Of course, trips to Winston-Salem can be frustrating, especially for Tech’s offense. The last time the Hokies (3-2, 3-2) played at Wake Forest, in 2014, regulation ended in the much-memed 0-0 tie. Tech ended up losing 6-3 in double overtime.

That year’s Hokies team struggled offensively, particularly when it came to running the ball. This year’s unit had established an identity as a rushing juggernaut, riding a dominating offensive line, with an edge of nastiness supplied by center Brock Hoffman, and the breakout play of Herbert.

Tech had rushed for over 300 yards in three of its first four games, and had run for four touchdowns in three of four outings. Saturday, they finished with 210 yards on 43 carries.

“It’s obviously frustrating when you can’t run like we have before in games,” said Hoffman, “but we’re just going to get back to it and work our tails off and get back to that next week.”

Meanwhile, Wake put up its highest rushing total in an ACC this season with 236 yards on the ground.