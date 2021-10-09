Barber: No quit in Brennan Armstrong or UVA as they rally past Louisville

In lopsided losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall left starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the game until the clock struck all zeroes, risk of injury be damned.

After both games, Mendenhall defended his decision, insisting that there was a value in the entire program knowing Armstrong would always finish what he started.

Saturday in Louisville, the tough-as-nails lefty sure did.

Armstrong shook off a ragged start, one that saw him throw two interceptions and just one touchdown pass through the first three quarters, to lead UVA to a trio of final-frame scores and a thrilling 34-33 comeback win over the Cardinals.

“Why would you quit?” Armstrong replied when asked how he rallied himself and his team after falling behind 30-13 in a disastrous third quarter. “It just doesn’t add up in my head. That’s just kind of how I think.”