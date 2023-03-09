GREENSBORO, N.C. – Even as they sat in their locker room at the Greensboro Coliseum, reflecting on a 20-point loss that featured, arguably, their worst-ever defensive performance in an ACC tournament game, Virginia Tech’s players struggled to explain this team’s shortcomings.

“I feel like we have all the pieces. We have all the ingredients,” senior forward Justyn Mutts said. “We just never really put it all together at the right time and got it to stick.”

The parts Tech had seemed high enough quality, but when assembled, they sputtered, never truly clicking.

It wasn’t unreasonable to hold high hopes for Virginia Tech basketball this season. Veterans Mutts and Hunter Cattoor returned, as did Sean Pedulla, after his encouraging freshman season.

The team won the program’s first-ever ACC tournament championship last year, winning four games over four days during its magical run in Brooklyn.

This year, at the ACCs in Greensboro, there would be no magic. For the first time since 2016, Virginia Tech will miss an NCAA tournament. And, after Wednesday's 97-77 second round loss to North Carolina State, the Hokies couldn’t quite put their finger on why it didn’t all work.

“We never could find a right rhythm, the right rotation,” coach Mike Young said. “A failing on my part, to be frank. Got to be better.”

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this year’s disappointing 19-14 season was that it felt like every game the Hokies were addressing another issue.

“It changed every game,” Pedulla said. “There would be some games when the target would be obvious. Ball-screen defense or getting out to 3-point shooters. And then we’d do it and the next game would be something else. Definitely frustrating, just trying to fix one thing and then the next game, it’s something else.”

Wednesday night, it was defense, a recurring problem for this year’s team.

The Hokies have given up 69.8 points per game. They allowed 75 points or more in a game 13 times, going 3-10 in those contests.

But things had tightened up over the past two weeks. In its last three games, Tech held Louisville to 54 points, FSU to 60 and Notre Dame to 64, all Hokie victories.

Then came Wednesday night. By halftime, Tech trailed 53-26, marking the most points it had allowed in a half this season and the biggest halftime deficit it had ever faced in the ACC tournament. When the final buzzer sounded, the Wolfpack’s 97 points were the most the Hokies have ever given up in a conference tournament game, and the most Tech has allowed in any game since a 2019 loss to North Carolina.

Guard Terquavion Smith’s 30 points were the most an opposing player has ever scored against Tech in the tournament, surpassing Tyler Hansbrough’s 28 in 2009.

“To be the team we wanted to be, to be a great team, we needed to have that connectedness on the defensive end,” Cattoor said. “We needed all five guys working as a fist, playing together. Some nights we had three or four, or just one guy doing it. I think all of us would say that.”

Tech may still get a chance to play in the NIT, an opportunity that would serve the young roster well. But that’s a far cry from the aspirations it had when the season began.

“I feel like we had everything we need to be great,” Mutts said. “We just couldn’t pull it together.”

Photos from the Virginia Tech men's basketball season