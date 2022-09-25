Barber: Revisiting my AP Top 25 ballot, four weeks into the season

For years, fans have complained that the Associated Press shouldn’t have a preseason college football poll, worried that it reflects more hype than merit. Wait four weeks, they cry, and put out the first poll once that year’s version of these teams have started to prove – or disprove – their mettle.

As AP college football guru Ralph Russo is quick to point out when he defends the preseason poll, there’s nothing that binds voters from completely reworking their ballots each week. Nothing requires us to simply move teams up for wins and down for losses. And most voters do take a more nuanced approach.

Scores don’t always tell the story and by this point, most of us voters have had the chance to see all the candidates for the Top 25 play at least once or twice, either in person or on television.

So, four weeks into the 2022 season, after a solid rework of my ballot following a weekend that saw six ranked teams lose and a whole lot more come close, let’s revisit how the preseason poll stacks up with where we are now.

Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Clemson have been as advertised. Florida State, Minnesota and Kansas have been big surprises.

I overrated Texas A&M (No. 4 in my preseason poll), who suffered an early loss to Appalachian State, Notre Dame (7), Wisconsin (14), and Michigan State (16). Those last three don’t appear on my ballot this week.

I hit big on Kentucky and Tennessee, who I had ranked higher in the preseason than most voters. The Wildcats and Volunteers have delivered, so far.

So who did I undervalue? Southern California (my preseason No. 17), Ole Miss (22), Penn State (24) and Washington (unranked) all have outperformed my expectations for them going into this season. The same has been true for a pair of ACC teams - North Carolina State (21) and Wake Forest (unranked).

Kansas State, with its upset of Oklahoma, was next in line at 26 this week. But the Wildcats' loss to Tulane kept them out.

Here’s my ballot this week, with my preseason rank for the team in parenthesis:

1. Georgia, 4-0 (No. 3)

2. Ohio State, 4-0 (No. 2)

3. Alabama, 4-0 (No. 1)

4. Michigan, 4-0 (No. 5)

5. Clemson, 4-0 (No. 6)

6. Kentucky, 4-0 (No. 10)

7. Tennessee, 4-0 (No. 15)

8. Oklahoma State, 3-0 (No. 12)

9. Southern Cal, 4-0 (No. 17)

10. North Carolina State, 4-0 (No. 21)

11. Ole Miss, 4-0 (No. 22)

12. Penn State, 4-0 (No. 24)

13. Washington, 4-0 (unranked)

14. Oregon, 3-1 (No. 11)

15. Pittsburgh, 3-1 (No. 18)

16. BYU, 3-1 (No. 19)

17. Texas A&M, 3-1 (No. 4)

18. Oklahoma, 3-1 (No. 8)

19. Utah, 3-1 (No. 13)

20. Arkansas, 3-1 (No. 23)

21. Wake Forest, 3-1 (unranked)

22. Baylor, 3-1 (No. 9)

23. Florida State, 4-0 (unranked)

24. Minnesota, 4-0 (unranked)

25. Kansas, 4-0 (unranked)