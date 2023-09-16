PISCATAWAY, N.J. – With Virginia Tech fighting its way back into Saturday’s game at Rutgers, trailing by five, the Scarlet Knights faced a third-and-one at their own 45-yard line.

As the ball was snapped, Hokies defensive line coach J.C. Price began frantically pointing and jumping up and down.

Price recognized the misdirection running play. Tech’s young defenders did not.

Freshman safety Mose Phillips III followed a fake the wrong way while safety Jaylen Jones, a converted wide receiver, got blocked out of the play. That let Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai took a handoff 55 yards for the touchdown that sealed the Hokies 35-16 loss.

“I think the short yardage run was a back-breaker,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We had a defensive breakdown on third-and-one. It’s third-and-one and we don’t have the edge of the defense. And he gets out. You can’t do that on any back let alone a good back.”

Tech’s defense was in a bit of a makeshift lineup Saturday, with both linebacker Alan Tisdale and safety Nasir People out with injuries and safety Jalen Stroman going down during the game and missing the second half.

And with often-inexperienced substitutes taking their snaps, the Hokies struggled to contain Rutgers’ ground game right from the onset. On Tech’s second play, quarterback Kyron Drones – playing for the injured Grant Wells – lost a fumble that Rutgers recovered at the 19-yard line.

Monangai took the Scarlet Knights’ first play 19 yards for the touchdown, the first of his three scores on the day. Rutgers racked up 256 rushing yards, averaging a dominating 7.5 yards per carry.

Monangai ran for 143 yards on 16 carries, including the three scores. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt added 87 rushing yards on 11 attempts and scored a 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put Rutgers up 14-3, as Tech absorbed another slow start and early deficit.

“We just gotta come out and do our job,” defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “That’s all it is. We have to know our assignment, know our job. We just have to do our job.”

The story was similar on the other side of the ball. Playing without its top two receivers – Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane – and with its backup quarterback starting, the Hokies’ offense looked a lot like last season’s impotent unit, not the group transformed by the addition of skilled transfers.

Drones did his best work running the football, carrying 22 times for 74 yards. Passing, he went 19 for 32 for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had a likely deep-ball touchdown dropped by Da’Quan Felton, the Hokies’ top available receiver Saturday.

“My confidence level was still high,” Drones said. “Yeah, we’re two receivers down but it’s still next man up mentality. We were working all week to prepare for that.”

The challenge for Pry and his staff, following back-to-back losses against Big Ten opponents and going into next weekend’s final non-conference game, at Marshall, is to speed up the development of backups that Tech clearly will need this year.

In all, eight players who could be considered starters are injured at the moment for the Hokies.

“We’ve got to build depth. … We’ve got to get some guys coming along,” Pry said. “We’ve got to keep bringing them along. I think developing those guys is critical.”

Defensively, Tech has also cross-trained corners Mansoor Delane and Derrick Canteen at safety, giving it some flexibility and versatility in the backfield.

At receiver, the Hokies played a number of rookies Saturday, including former Highland Springs standout Takye Heath and Aydon Greene, both true freshmen, and redshirt freshman Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw.

Heath was injured on his first series. Green had a pair of 12-yard receptions and Turner-Bradshaw had a 9-yard catch.

“They’re ready to contribute,” Felton said of the youngsters. “We prepared well. In practice, we take the young guys under our wing. They’re ready whenever their number is called.”