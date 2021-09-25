Barber: Second-straight blowout loss leaves UVA with 'lots of work to do'

“I actually thought we played better defense than we did last week,” he said. “So I thought we were more consistent. I thought we were more execution sound. And I thought we had more positive plays, when I was looking out there, from beginning to end. But still, mistakes at critical times.”

And, as was the case against North Carolina, no one – not coaches or players – questioned the team’s effort level.

“Guys on our football team definitely want to try hard,” said senior linebacker Noah Taylor. “Obviously we may not be executing the right way right now, but guys want to win the Coastal and guys want to win the ACC championship. You can tell it by the way we play football.”

Still, Virginia was down 20-3 at halftime and effectively out of it at 27-10 with 9:02 left in the third quarter.

“Effort alone is not going to do it,” said Mendenhall.

Just two minutes into the fourth quarter, many of the 38,699 fans in attendance were heading for the gates, if they hadn’t already exited by that point. Armstrong still had another 13 minutes left in his bruising shift.