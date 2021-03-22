Barber: Something comforting about the familiar sting of watching your team lose in March

That’s why it was so easy for me to get sucked back in by the promise of a Cinderella run, even in the midst of such decidedly un-fairy tale times.

Cavernous Lucas Oil, home to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and, on this night, split in half by a large black curtain, didn’t offer the same atmosphere as RU’s beloved RAC, a venue intimate to the home team and intimidating to visitors.

But a crowd of about 2,000 Scarlet Knight faithful made it feel like central Jersey in central Indiana on Sunday night.

A year removed from having no Big Dance, if the NCAA’s goal is to put on a normal tournament, then it has undertaken a fool’s errand, a fact we were all reminded of Saturday when VCU was knocked out of the event because of a COVID outbreak hours before Virginia was eliminated by Ohio, a day after ending its own COVID pause.

Normality was beyond a 16-seed. It never had a chance.

But if the aim was to create an environment suitable for cultivating a few glimpses of what March Madness was before it gave way to masked madness, then the much-maligned governing body of college athletics deserves some praise for its success.