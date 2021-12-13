Barber: Time, place were finally right for new UVA coach Tony Elliott to take his next step

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott’s success at Clemson made him comfortable. It never made him fully satisfied.

Elliott forged a reputation as a skilled offensive football coach during his decade working for Dabo Swinney, guiding a Tigers attack that helped dominate the ACC and win a pair of national championships. He had interest, even offers, from other programs to become a head coach over the years.

This year, however, with a bit of a nudge from those closest to him, is when the 42-year-old California native and former Clemson walk-on, finally decided to take the next step.

“A little bit of prodding,” Elliott’s wife, Tamika, said Monday after her husband’s introductory press conference. “But he also knew, deep within, that he was avoiding something, even running from something. I think he knows he was called for a bigger platform. I think that was part of it. Just the battle he had with himself. ‘I know I need to go do this and now is the time.’”

That gentle shove toward this next chapter is one Elliott, 42, expressed gratitude for during his comments Monday.