Barber: Time, place were finally right for new UVA coach Tony Elliott to take his next step

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott’s success at Clemson made him comfortable. It never made him fully satisfied.
Elliott forged a reputation as a skilled offensive football coach during his decade working for Dabo Swinney, guiding a Tigers attack that helped dominate the ACC and win a pair of national championships. He had interest, even offers, from other programs to become a head coach over the years.
This year, however, with a bit of a nudge from those closest to him, is when the 42-year-old California native and former Clemson walk-on, finally decided to take the next step.
“A little bit of prodding,” Elliott’s wife, Tamika, said Monday after her husband’s introductory press conference. “But he also knew, deep within, that he was avoiding something, even running from something. I think he knows he was called for a bigger platform. I think that was part of it. Just the battle he had with himself. ‘I know I need to go do this and now is the time.’”
That gentle shove toward this next chapter is one Elliott, 42, expressed gratitude for during his comments Monday.
“Tamika, I thank you for seeing things in me that I never would have never seen,” he said. “Inspiring me to walk in the gifts that have been given from above.”
Elliott’s reluctance to bolt from Clemson is beyond understandable. In Swinney, Elliott worked for a coach with whom both say they share a father-son type relationship. The Tigers also paid Elliott $2 million this past season, making him one of the nation’s highest-paid assistant coaches.
UVA did not reveal contract terms for Elliott on Monday. It paid former coach Bronco Mendenhall $4 million for this season.
Tony and Tamika Elliott both listed numerous reasons why now was the right time to step into the primetime role of leading a program. Both agreed the aligned vision Elliott shares with UVA athletic director Carla Williams as being near the top of that list, with Tamika calling the Cavaliers’ fourth year boss of intercollegiate sports the “deciding factor” in Elliott’s decision to accept the job.
“It’s been brewing inside of him,” said Tamika, as the couple’s two sons played tackle football in the shadow of the program’s indoor practice facility. “It’s scary stepping into the unknown. We’ve been in our comfort zone.”
Three years ago, Elliott said he outlined a vision for his future, for what kind of a program would entice him to leave Clemson. He wanted to work at a university with high academic standards, one that competed in a quality conference and could contend for championships and one where he would share that aligned vision with his athletic director.
Elliott came close to taking that step a year ago, when he considered the opening at Tennessee. Unlike previous searches that included Elliott, this one began in mid-January. Elliott could examine the Volunteers’ situation without distracting from his postseason duties at Clemson.
Ultimately, though, Elliott passed.
This year, the Tigers’ struggled, an assessment only fair when taken in the context of the remarkable success Swinney has delivered the past six seasons – six straight ACC championships and the pair of national titles.
At 9-3, Clemson didn’t reach the ACC title game. It won’t be in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015, the second year of the playoff’s existence. That afforded Elliott an opportunity to truly invest in his future, to delve into the process of interviewing for jobs. He emerged as a serious candidate at both UVA and Duke.
“This year, this cycle allowed me to explore more options,” said Elliott of missing the playoffs. “We had a chance, so if we would have figured out a way, I might not be here. Because I would have stayed loyal to my values of my team of not interviewing while we're on a championship run.”
Instead, Clemson’s relative stumble opened a path for Elliott to take his next step.
