Barber: Tony Elliott is scrambling to get his Virginia team to 'buy in' before it's too late

DURHAM, N.C. – When Brennan Armstrong’s throw over the middle bobbled out of the hands of tight end Sackett Wood and into the arms of Duke defensive back Darius Joiner, sealing Virginia’s first loss to the Blue Devils since 2014, the quarterback dejectedly walked over to the sideline, took of his helmet and threw his arms up in frustration.

Armstrong stood at the 36-yard line as Duke prepared to kneel out its 38-17 victory, and coach Tony Elliott walked up, patted him on the back and talked to him.

“I said, ‘Man, I apologize to you. I’ve got to do a better job of helping you by getting all these guys to buy in,’” said Elliott after losing to a program that had tried to hire him as its coach this offseason. “Because I thought he looked as comfortable as he’s looked thus far in the system.”

When he reflected on his first season at Virginia, a dismal 2-10 campaign, former coach Bronco Mendenhall said he realized he asked too much of his defense. He tried to install a Year 10-level BYU defense with Virginia players who were new to the entire system.

He needed to be Year 1. Basic.

After Virginia’s most lopsided loss to Duke since 2012 – the same Duke program UVA beat 48-0 a year ago –Elliott may be having similar thoughts about his offense.

In fact, Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings acknowledged as much during the week, saying they didn’t realize just how rocky the transition to their more pro-style, progression-read, timing-based offense would be for Armstrong and the rest of the players.

They know now.

Five games into the Year 1 of the Elliott era and UVA (2-3, 0-2 ACC) is struggling to put a competitive product on the field.

“There’s growth,” said Kitchings after his offense produced 295 total yards. “It’s not the growth we want at the time we want it, because we let another opportunity get away from us.”

Kitchings and Elliott said Armstrong had his strongest week of practice as he adjusts from the free-wheeling offense he played in the past few years under Mendenhall’s staff to the new attack.

Armstrong finished 19 for 37 for 202 yards with one touchdown and the one late interception. His offensive line had perhaps its most encouraging outing of the season, only allowing one sack, though Armstrong had four or five of his passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

“He had his best week of practice this week and he played that way,” said Kitchings. “He was in the pocket. Guys did a good job protecting. He made some throws, got through his progressions and hit some second and third guys in his progressions.”

If the offense took a step forward, the defense, special teams and overall discipline all backslid Saturday night. Duke (4-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead, aided by a string of early 15-yard penalties. Daniel Sparks had a punt blocked. Demick Starling fumbled after a 38-yard kickoff return.

“That stings,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson, who sat out the first half after a targeting ejection in last weekend’s loss at Syracuse. “We knew that’s a game we could win. Bottom line. I don’t feel like there’s anything they did that was super special. I think we beat ourselves, mostly.”

The challenge for Elliott is to get Virginia to a level where it can win games while the schedule affords it opportunities for wins.

The Cavaliers don’t have to face the ACC’s best teams this season – No Clemson, North Carolina State, Wake Forest or Florida State. The most formidable ACC Coastal opponents – Pittsburgh, North Carolina and Miami – all play in Charlottesville.

But the early schedule, with home games against Richmond and Old Dominion and road dates at Illinois, Syracuse and Duke, was supposed to give UVA the chance to start Elliott’s tenure with some momentum.

It offers up two more chances – Saturday’s home game against Louisville and then the Oct. 13 Thursday night game at Georgia Tech – before a challenging final month and a half.

Elliott said, after Saturday’s loss, he needs to get his players to fully trust his approach even though “they haven’t quite seen the results.”

But sophomore safety Jonas Sanker said that isn’t an issue, because Elliott and the staff do a good job of walking the players through the mental errors and lapses in effort that have led to defeats.

“It’s really clear, the reasons we’re losing,” said Sanker. “I really put none of that on the coaching and a lot of that more is on the players, not being mentally sound, making crucial mistakes at crucial times.”