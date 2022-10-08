Barber: Tony Elliott's right. This isn't 'last year' for Virginia's offense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott doesn’t want to hear about last year anymore. He’s had enough of questions about why the 2022 Virginia football offense isn’t producing anywhere near the rate last season’s group did.

“I’m tired of hearing about last year,” Elliott said Saturday afternoon after his team’s 34-17 loss to Louisville, the Cavaliers’ third straight defeat. “Part of the problem is, everybody wants to say, ‘Last year, last year, last year.’ I’m not last year. I wasn’t here last year. I don’t know what the culture was last year. All I know is what I’m trying to establish.”

With apologies to the first-year head coach, a quick recap of last year: Virginia averaged 35 points a game. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong became a national name, setting school single-season records for touchdown passes, passing yards, completions and attempts. He completed 65.2% of his throws.

The Cavaliers, under former coach Bronco Mendenhall, were bowl eligible for a fifth-straight season.

And, though UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett is fond of reminding people that comparison is the thief of joy, here’s where things stand this season: Virginia is averaging 18 points a game. Armstrong has thrown for just 1,363 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s completing only 55% of his passes.

The Cavaliers, in their first season under Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, are 2-4 going into the open date, 0-3 in ACC games, with an undeniably tougher second half of their schedule ahead of them.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Armstrong is playing a good level, now, but needs his teammates to join him. Kitchings came to his post-game briefing with a sheet of notes, a listing of all the times the offense shot itself in the foot, from turnovers, to dropped passes, to penalties, to failings in the run game.

“Can’t get out of our own way,” he said.

After numerous plays, Armstrong – who was sacked six times Saturday – lay on the turf, slamming the ball into the ground in frustration.

“It stinks going from one of the best to one of the worst right now,” said Armstrong, who threw for a season-high 313 yards Saturday, but also tossed a pair of interceptions and lost a critical fumble in the red zone. “That does suck. But you can’t look at it that way.”

How does Armstrong look at it?

“This is my legacy. This is most of the seniors’ legacies on this team,” said Armstrong. “There’s no time to look back.”

Elliott said he’s tried to make clear to his team his vision for the program – the offensive and defensive philosophies, how they carry themselves on and off the field, and all the other aspects of major college football. He has pointed out to the offensive players that, before their big breakout season in 2021, they put up modest numbers in 2020 – when they were laying the foundation for future greatness.

Armstrong and Elliott said the timing and confidence of an offense is developed anew each year. Even with Armstrong and his talented cast of wide receivers all returning, they’re adjusting to the new offensive scheme and bringing along an all new – and inexperienced – offensive line.

This isn’t the same team as last year.

“You guys built a chemistry together. You all had a cohesion that you built because you all put in work last year to build that,” said Elliott. “We’ve got to put in the work this year to build this chemistry, to build this cohesion. So we can go forward.”

For a quarter, Virginia looked like it was taking a step forward, that it might have the mettle and moxie to save its sinking season. It turned out to simply be a death rattle.

Louisville erased a 10-point first-quarter deficit as quickly as UVA had built it, the tide turning when Armstrong lost a fumble at the Cardinals’ 18-yard line. Virginia appeared to be on its way to a commanding lead. Instead, it never recovered from that stumble.

“We didn’t put the nail in the coffin like we could have early on,” said Armstrong. “And then we come into half down 3, no big deal. It just didn’t go our way after that.”

Armstrong said the open date will give the Cavaliers the chance to regroup, to build on the progress they’ve made and hone in on lingering issues. He’s not spending time lamenting the discouraging start to the season.

After all, there’s no point in looking back.