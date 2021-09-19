Barber: UVA lets opportunity to elevate program slip away in 59-39 loss at North Carolina

Instead, it faltered in impressively disappointing fashion, giving up the most points it has allowed in a regular-season game since allowing 59 to both Clemson and Oregon in 2016. North Carolina racked up 699 total yards of offense, with Sam Howell throwing for 307 yards and five touchdowns and running for another 112.

Running back Ty Chandler, a transfer from Tennessee, rushed for 198 yards and two scores on a night when UVA’s defense oscillated between being out of position and unable to tackle when it was in the right spot.

During the week, UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo praised Virginia’s defense for shoring up areas of weakness from last season. But Saturday night, that unit regressed, turning in an historically bad performance, one so poor it virtually undid quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s historic night on the either side of the ball.

Armstrong set a school record throwing for 554 yards, becoming the first UVA quarterback to eclipse 400 passing yards in back-to-back games and the first to surpass 300 in three straight.

“I really don’t think about the record. I think about the loss,” said Armstrong. “Now, we take a sad bus ride home.”