Barber: UVA needed to do more to support rookie QB

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jay Woolfolk could have quarterbacked Virginia past No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday night. The first true freshman to start at the position for the Cavaliers since 1977 needed a lot more help than he got from his teammates, though.
Missed tackles. Penalties. A shanked punt. A missed field goal.
Woolfolk needed the rest of Virginia to be at its sharpest. It was anything but.
“Everyone else has to now be better,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “We need everyone to do more.”
That didn’t happen and the result was a 28-3 loss that never felt within the home team’s reach. From the moment punter Jacob Finn’s first punt sailed all of 14 yards and gave Notre Dame the ball at the Virginia 43-yard line to start its second possession of the game, it was clear the Cavaliers weren’t going to be their sharpest.
With Armstrong, it can still win on nights like this. Without him? Not a chance.
That’s not an indictment of Woolfolk, who showed flashes of his enormous talent and a considerable amount of moxie, Armstrong’s signature trait. He finished 16 for 28 for 170 yards. He didn’t become the first true freshman to quarterback Virginia to a win since 1972, or the first in program history to start and throw a touchdown pass for the Cavaliers.
Woolfolk was indecisive at times and, understandably, not ready to overcome the shortcomings of the rest of his team.
And the rest of his team came up undeniably short on a big, nationally-televised stage.
“I don’t think we did a good enough job as receivers and as an offense as a whole to just help him out and take some of that pressure off of Jay,” said senior wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, who had nine catches for 110 yards.
Virginia (6-4) hasn’t beaten a Top 10-ranked opponent since tipping No. 4 Florida State 26-21 in 2005. It’s easy to think that could have changed if Armstrong – the nation’s leader in total offense was healthy and available.
But the reality is, even with Armstrong behind center, Virginia would have struggled to block Notre Dame’s defensive front, although the Irish might have been less inclined to blitz the more seasoned and prolific Armstrong. Saturday night, they sacked Woolfolk five times. He held the ball too long on some plays and didn’t have the experience to take recognize and take advantage of blitzes the way Armstrong has this season.
Certainly, Armstrong’s presence wouldn’t have helped UVA’s defense, which continues to struggle with its tackling, turning numerous apparently-well-defended plays into big gains for the Irish. Kyren Williams, Logan Diggs, Lorenzo Styles, and Braden Lenzy all broke off runs of 20 yards or longer.
Armstrong couldn’t have done much to help Finn on his shanked punt, or Brendan Farrell on his 44-yard missed field goal in the third quarter.
Now, the question facing Virginia is when might its red-haired, left-handed offensive dynamo return? After the loss, Mendenhall said the team is taking things “day by day” with Armstrong, but declined to give a timetable for his return.
Despite disappointing back-to-back losses to ranked opponents, UVA still controls its own destiny in the ACC’s Coastal Division. With wins over Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech the next two weeks, it would win the division title.
With Armstrong, that seems infinitely possible. Without him, far more challenging.
Especially if Virginia can’t offer a bit more support for his replacement.
