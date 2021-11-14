Barber: UVA needed to do more to support rookie QB

Woolfolk was indecisive at times and, understandably, not ready to overcome the shortcomings of the rest of his team.

And the rest of his team came up undeniably short on a big, nationally-televised stage.

“I don’t think we did a good enough job as receivers and as an offense as a whole to just help him out and take some of that pressure off of Jay,” said senior wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, who had nine catches for 110 yards.

Virginia (6-4) hasn’t beaten a Top 10-ranked opponent since tipping No. 4 Florida State 26-21 in 2005. It’s easy to think that could have changed if Armstrong – the nation’s leader in total offense was healthy and available.

But the reality is, even with Armstrong behind center, Virginia would have struggled to block Notre Dame’s defensive front, although the Irish might have been less inclined to blitz the more seasoned and prolific Armstrong. Saturday night, they sacked Woolfolk five times. He held the ball too long on some plays and didn’t have the experience to take recognize and take advantage of blitzes the way Armstrong has this season.