Barber: UVA turns Brennan Armstrong's magical season to 'sour' lemonade, falls 29-24 to Hokies

Saturday, it gave up 320 rushing yards to the Hokies, including 169 and a score to running back Raheem Blackshear. He had a 50-yard run, one of three plays at least that long the Cavaliers surrendered. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister had a 71-yard run and Tayvion Robinson hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass, both in the first quarter.

Despite being a touchdown favorite, Mendenhall’s team felt like it played the game as if it were trying to steal a win it had no business winning. Never was that more evident than on his team’s penultimate snap. On third-and-8 at the Hokies’ 9-yard line, UVA appeared positioned to go ahead.

“Any time the ball’s in Brennan’s hands, all the way to the very last play today, I felt good that we had a great chance,” said Mendenhall.

After all, where else would Virginia want to be then knocking on the gates of the game-winning touchdown, the ball in the hands of Armstrong, the nation’s leader in total offense who had elevated the offense from ordinary a year ago to explosive this season.

The answer, it turned out, was in the hands of 295-pound offensive tackle Bobby Haskins. Because on that third down play, offensive coordinator Robert Anae dialed a throwback screen to Haskins, a play Virginia Tech’s defense snuffed out for a 3-yard gain.