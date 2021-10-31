Barber: UVA's Brennan Armstrong injured, defense fails spectacularly in 66-49 loss at No. 25 BYU

But the past two seasons, the unit has struggled with allowing big plays, a flaw that is becoming increasingly crippling to the entire Cavaliers operation this year. So much so, not even Armstrong’s scintillating play can overcome it.

Saturday night, in Provo, Utah, Armstrong broke the Virginia record for passing yards in a season, eclipsing the mark Bryce Perkins set in 2019. And yes, this team still has at least three more regular-season games and a bowl, though Armstrong’s status is up in the air.

He delivered touchdowns of 2 yards (to Keytaon Thompson), 4 (to Billy Kemp IV), 40 (to Jelani Woods) and 70 (to Dontayvion Wicks). He ran for scores of 5 and 30 yards.

All that and it wasn’t enough to overcome the slew of missed tackles and big plays allowed by the defense.

“We have to do better as a defense. Have to do better,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson. “There’s a lot of things we have to tighten up and shape up. There’s a lot of things we have to improve on.”

On an emotionally supercharged night that saw Mendenhall make his return to the school he coached to 11 straight bowl games, Virginia’s defense was a virtual no-show.