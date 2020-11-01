Barber: UVA's will, more than skill, carries it past No. 15 North Carolina

A fourth-and-1 conversion highlighted a drive that ate 9:02 off the clock. It ended with a 35-yard field goal by Brian Delaney that proved to be the winning points, giving UVA a win over its highest ranked opponents since upsetting No. 4 Florida State in 2004.

“Very proud of that,” said Simpson, the graduate transfer from Towson. “It ruins the defense. We suck the life out of the defense and make sure they don’t want to play anymore. That’s pretty much what that drive was.”

Sure, a more skilled team might have made its way to the end zone, drained any drama out of the finish. Instead, after North Carolina (4-2, 4-2) scored to get within three, Virginia needed a fourth-down conversion out of a punt formation by backup quarterback Keytaon Thompson to clinch this one.

It was a play call from Mendenhall that could have backfired disastrously, with a rolling North Carolina offense getting the ball back at Virginia’s 42-yard line, but the coach said he had confidence in the play and the player, Thompson, to run it.

The call, as most decisions of that magnitude do, rested solely with the head coach.