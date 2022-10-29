Barber: Virginia doomed by missed opportunities in 14-12 loss to Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Brennan Armstrong overthrew Dontayvion Wicks on the first offensive snap of the game for Virginia on Saturday against Miami, the quarterback and his teammates saw the would-have-been 82-yard-touchdown-that-wasn’t as a good omen.

There were going to be plenty of plays to make over the next 3 ½ hours, they thought. And there were.

But time and time again, UVa failed to make them.

“That’s a touchdown right off the rip,” said Armstrong. “It was like, ‘Wow, we’re going to have some shots here.’”

The Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) never found the end zone Saturday, falling 14-12 in four overtimes. They’ve yet to score more than 20 points against an FBS opponent this season. It’s the second time this season they’ve been held without a touchdown.

Armstrong first throw of the day missed Wicks when he overshot him. It was a mistake still on his mind when Lavel Davis Jr. got open behind the Hurricanes defense in the third quarter. Armstrong ended up underthrowing the ball. Davis came back to make the catch but couldn’t stay on his feet to reach the end zone.

“He was wide open,” said Armstrong. “I was look, ‘Shoot. It can’t repeat itself. Can’t overshoot him there so let’s just make sure I get him the ball and let him work after.’ Wish we could get in the end zone. Wish I could have thrown a better ball to keep him on the move so he doesn’t have to flip his body.”

Davis went down at the 3-yard-line and UVa settled for the first of freshman Will Bettridge’s four field goals on the day.

Virginia had chances on its next possession. Running back Mike Hollins took a short pass out of the backfield and raced up the sideline for a 64-yard gain, one that looked like might reach the end zone. But Hollins, it was ruled, stepped out at the 1-yard line.

Four attempts to score proved futile, UVa turning the ball over on downs when tight end Grant Misch dropped a touchdown pass on fourth down, a throw that could’ve had a bit more touch from Armstrong, but was undeniably catchable.

“It seems like that's been the theme with us offensively, is we're just leaving points on the field,” said first-year coach Tony Elliott. “Lavel, he's trying hard but man find a way to keep your feet and score a touchdown. Misch, he had the ball, got on him quick, and find a way to make the touchdown. Mike [Hollins], get the ball in the endzone.”

On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Virginia took its first lead of the game – 6-3 with 12:11 to play – on Bettridge’s second field goal. But, after the game, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings lamented his play selection on third-and-2 at the Miami 4-yard line.

Virginia ran a shotgun handoff to running back Perris Jones, who was stuffed for a 2-yard loss.

“Bad third down call. Should have had a better call there,” said Kitchings. “I probably should have thrown it.”

In all, the Cavaliers failed to score a touchdown on any of its four red-zone possession, two in regulation and two in overtime. It’s been a season-long trend. UVa entered the game ranked 12th in the 14-team ACC in red zone offense scoring, 11 touchdowns and five field goals on 22 trips inside opponents 20-yard line.

For the second straight week, Virginia’s defense turned in a dominant effort, one that should have been good enough to produce a victory. It’s now been eight quarters since UVa has allowed a touchdown. Saturday’s loss to Miami marked the first time it lost a game without allowing a touchdowns since a 3-0 defeat by Rutgers in 1981.

The special teams, so disastrous a week ago in the 16-9 win over Georgia Tech that Elliott called out players by name for not giving effort and said he would play more starters on those units, had no major blemishes in this one.

Bettridge, who missed two field goals and an extra point against the Yellow Jackets, had a particularly impressive bounce back effort, going 4 for 4, including connecting on a pair of 41-yard kicks in the first and second overtimes.

All of that certainly could have – and arguably should have – been enough for a win that would have bolstered Virginia’s flagging hopes to qualify for a bowl game. This was the first of four straight home games for the Cavaliers, who host North Carolina, currently atop the ACC Coastal Division standings, next.

And, in an alternate universe, maybe Armstrong’s first pass of the day sails perfectly into Wicks outstretched hands, sending Virginia to a break-through offensive performance and, more importantly, a win.

But in this universe, it proved to simply be a sign of what was to come – a frustrating afternoon filled with missed opportunities.