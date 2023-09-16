COLLEGE PARK, Md. – For the second straight game, Virginia put together a stretch of football that positioned it for a win, perhaps even a dominant one.

And for a second straight game, the Cavaliers left the field saddled with another defeat.

Confident it can still start winning this season, Virginia needs to start by learning how to finish.

“Everything was there,” senior defensive end Aaron Faumui said. “It’s just finishing in the fourth quarter.”

Maryland scored 42 unanswered points Friday night, rallying from a two-touchdown hole to win 42-14, handing the Cavaliers their sixth straight loss dating back to last season and their first 0-3 start to a season since 2016.

Virginia has now been outscored 47-3 in the fourth quarter this season.

“It’s a mindset,” coach Tony Elliott said. “The mindset is, the longer I play, the better I play. The stronger I get. And then, also understanding that, at that point in the game, effort’s not enough. There’s gotta be precision.”

Virginia went 3-7 last season, Elliott’s first in Charlottesville, and in five of its seven losses it had a lead at some point in the game. In three of those contests it led in the second half.

Friday night, there was no shortage of culprits for this season's biggest meltdown. It all started when, with UVa leading 14-0, Maryland’s Braeden Wisloski brought back a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

It effectively ended when freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea tried to force a pass in the end zone to Malik Washington and was, instead intercepted by the Terrapins’ Tarheeb Still, preserving Maryland’s touchdown lead 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Colandrea could have run for the game-tying score.

“We talk about the inches and the small margin of error that we have currently,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “We have to close that up and not beat ourselves with self-inflicted wounds that show up at inopportune times.”

There were pre-snap penalties and blown protections. There was a brutal dropped pass by Malachi Fields that could have led to points in the third quarter. There was Colandrea throwing three straight interceptions and Maryland turning all three into touchdowns.

All of that effectively erased a brilliant 10:14-start to the game for UVa. A week after building – then blowing – an 11-point lead against James Madison, the Cavaliers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions Friday night, going up 14-0 with 4:16 left in the opening period.

Colandrea, making his second straight start, connected on 9 of his first 10 throws. His first throw of the game, a 49-yard completion to Malik Washington off a flea-flicker, set up Perris Jones for a 13-yard touchdown run.

On Virginia’s second possession, Colandrea stood tall in the face of the Maryland pass rush and flung a pass to Kobe Pace out of the backfield for a 19-yard score. The Cavaliers were rolling, having flipped its Vegas two-touchdown underdog status on its head.

But then, things flipped back. Maryland started rolling, scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions, each one following a Colandrea interception.

“We played three quarters of solid football,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “And we didn’t finish there in the fourth.”

Virginia is young and not particularly deep this season, so fourth-quarter woes shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. But none of the coaches or players were using that as an excuse after a commanding lead turned into a lopsided loss.

“You gotta go make the plays,” Elliott said. “Bottom line, you gotta go make the plays.”