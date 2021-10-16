Barber: Virginia gets its 'swag back' in blowout of Duke

After the Yellow Jackets game, UVA has a pair of nonconference games before ending the regular season at Pittsburgh and at home against rival Virginia Tech.

“We need every win,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “No matter how funky, no matter how crazy it is. We need every win we can get. This kind of sets us on the right track.”

Virginia got on that track early Saturday.

Duke got the obligatory opponent-field-goal-miss out of the way early, coming up empty on its opening drive when backup kicker Matthew Alswanger clanged his 25-yard try off the left upright.

That wouldn’t be the final time fortune would smile upon the home team.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong fumbled after being sacked on the ensuing possession but was able to recover the ball himself. Two plays later, Armstrong threw what should have been an interception to Duke defensive back Jeremiah Lewis. But Lewis let the ball deflect off his hands and up field, where Billy Kemp IV caught it for a 16-yard gain. That lucky bounce kept alive a drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks.