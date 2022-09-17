Barber: Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong at his best when he's winging it

CHARLOTTESVILLE –A year after tossing for 31 scores in 12 games, Virginia star quarterback Brennan Armstrong hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in the past two outings. The Cavaliers’ offense, prolific a season ago, has bordered on punchless.

And Armstrong feels the sting.

“I’m pretty frustrated right now,” Armstrong said after rallying UVA to a 16-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. “I know a win is a win, but I’m hard on myself.”

Armstrong and the offense were far from the dynamic outfit that grabbed national headlines a year ago. Mike Hollins ran for a first-quarter touchdown, and Brendan Farrell hit three of his four field goal attempts – including the game-winning 26-yarder as time expired – but that was it for Virginia’s scoring.

Three turnovers – two in the red zone – and a missed field goal meant the Cavaliers (2-1) never put any real distance between themselves and ODU, despite amassing 513 yards of total offense, and the Monarchs did more than just hang around. They pounced after Farrell’s late fourth-quarter miss, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 to play and leaving it up to Armstrong and the floundering Virginia offense to answer.

They did, driving to the 5-yard line before centering the ball for Farrell’s game-winner. The victory did little to lessen Armstrong’s growing frustration with both his own play and his unit’s lack of production.

Saturday, he finished 20 for 37 for 284 yards. He became UVA’s all-time leader in passing yardage. But, as was the case in last weekend’s loss at Illinois, he failed to throw a touchdown pass, and the game’s final score resembled one more frequently reserved for Iowa games.

“I’m trying to be perfect out there,” said Armstrong. “I’m so used to being that high-powered offense. When I don’t feel it and I don’t have it, it frustrates me.”

First-year coach Tony Elliott is asking Armstrong to run a different offense than the one he thrived in the past two seasons. Elliott admitted, in a sense, he’s reigning in Armstrong, in part because of the limitations of a shaky offensive line and lack of depth at wide receiver.

“That’s the challenge, truth be told,” said Elliott. “What we’re installing is a little bit more detailed, progression reads, a little more structured, where he’s used to kind of freelancing.”

Saturday afternoon, it was hard not to believe that this UVA offense is at its most dangerous when Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings just let Armstrong and company cut loose.

A desire to be balanced with the run game and to settle for check-down throws – to play it safe – is well intentioned, but possibly not the right fit for a group that averaged just under 36 points a game last season by, essentially, flinging it around the yard.

Armstrong has the mobility and toughness to keep plays alive, and receivers like Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. possess the athleticism to catch contested passes.

UVA did call more early deep balls Saturday, even electing to take the ball after winning the opening toss. But explosion by design seems to be less Armstrong’s forte than explosion by improvisation.

“Brennan, senior year, he’s trying to press, he’s trying to impress,” said Kitchings. “He’s trying to play at a high level. And we just told him, ‘Hey buddy. Just be Brennan. Don’t try to be anybody else. Play your ball.’”

Armstrong knows – despite his impressive resume – he’s still earning the trust of his new coaches. And he appreciates the offensive system they’re crafting at UVA, one that – among other things – translates more to the NFL, if he has a future as a professional.

But the fiery left-hander also knows when proverbially happens to the best laid plans.

“You gotta be able to wing it,” he said. “You have to have that chemistry and know not everything is always going to go great. So, you never know when a play is going to arise. Being able to wing it and being good at it is a good thing. There were some good plays out there by winging it after the play broke down.”

This Friday, UVA travels to undefeated Syracuse, where Armstrong’s former coaches – offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck – have transformed the Orange’s attack to UVA North and has quarterback Garrett Shrader looking like, well, the next Armstrong.

Elliott wants his Armstrong to stay the course, trust the scheme and pick his moments to wing it wisely.

“I feel good with him as a football player,” said Elliott. “That’s what I was telling him on the sideline. I was like, ‘Let’s not make it too complicated. Just play football.’”

That’s the approach Armstrong excels with.