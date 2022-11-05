Barber: Virginia shows fight until the end in 31-28 loss to No. 17 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – With under four minutes to play and Virginia trailing by 10 points, senior wide receiver Billy Kemp IV hopped to the sideline, unable to put weight on his injured left ankle, his afternoon seemingly over.

Four snaps later, Kemp, a former Highland Springs High School star, was back on the field, breaking free from a North Carolina defender for a third-down conversion that set up UVa’s final score.

That came in the form of a rugged 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who dove, essentially, through a pair of North Carolina defenders and into the end zone.

And as the No. 17 Tar Heels knelt out the final seconds of their 31-28 win Saturday, Virginia’s defense twice was flagged for dead-ball penalties, unwilling to accept an outcome that, by that point, seemed inevitable.

Virginia lost again Saturday, its fifth defeat in the last six games of an increasingly disappointing season, but it’s clear first-year coach Tony Elliott’s team hasn’t lost its drive.

“These kids, they fight,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings.

Stripped of its most established offensive playmakers and facing an opponent capable of lighting up the scoreboard, Virginia did a most unlikely thing. It had, perhaps, its best offensive game of the season.

It scored four touchdowns, its most this year against an FBS foe, ran for just under five yards per carry, and only allowed a single sack. Its lone turnover came on a tipped pass.

A coaching staff that has seemed stubbornly glued to doing things its way, unwilling to adjust to its personnel, may have finally won over an offense that had not seemed fully bought in -- until Saturday.

With Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Latrel Davis Jr. – who had combined for 105 of the team’s 151 receptions entering Saturday’s game with the Heels – all unavailable, Armstrong led an attack that had to lean on seldom-featured Sean Wilson, Sackett Wood and Ronnie Walker.

As the Virginia team ran out onto the field before the game, only one of its two pyrotechnic towers sent flames up into the air. Even before kickoff, the Cavaliers were obviously – literally and figuratively -- short on firepower.

“We found out on Thursday that we were going to be down the ‘Big Three’, and that they’re not going to be able to play,” said Elliott. “So, we knew we weren't going to be at full strength, but they didn't flinch.”

Unable to wait around for one of its stars to make a big play, UVa (3-6, 1-5 ACC) played the kind of balanced, patient, team offense Elliott and Kitchings have been building toward since the spring. Armstrong threw for 232 yards and, with starting running back Perris Jones also out, he, Mike Hollins, Ronnie Walker Jr. and Xavier Brown combined to run for 186.

Wood caught six passes for 94 yards and Wilson had five receptions for 61 yards, both career high outings.

“Kind of kept it pretty simple today and everybody just did their jobs relatively well,” said Wood. “When you’re missing our three biggest playmakers, we know we’ve got to really come together as a group.”

The Cavaliers, who have three regular-season games remaining, held leads of 7-0, 14-10 and 21-17, that final edge coming on Walker’s 1-yard touchdown push midway through the third quarter.

North Carolina answered with a pair of Drake Maye touchdown passes, leaving UVa in that 10-point hole before Armstrong’s second rushing score of the day.

As the Tar Heels ran out the clock in the final minute, leaving Virginia’s bowl hopes all but finished, defensive linemen Kam Butler and Olu Agunloye were flagged for penalties as they desperately tried to force a miraculous turnover. A livid Elliott gave him them aggressive tongue lashings, but defensive coordinator John Rudzinski ran down to the sideline, away from the players, clearly uninterested in piling on.

Afterward, he defended the players.

“We're gonna play to the last snap,” he said. “As long as that ball is live, shoot, I've seen a ball pop out there at the end and guys get an opportunity to get the ball back. And so our guys are doing what they're coached to do. I know that you're gonna get in that formation. But we're going to make sure that you have to earn it for 60 minutes.”

Of course, Division I athletes, most on scholarships, should not quit on a season. But anyone who has been around a struggling college football team as the leaves begin to fall and Halloween gives way to Thanksgiving knows it can happen.

That it hasn’t happened in Charlottesville is the most encouraging sign for Elliott’s program.