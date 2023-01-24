Barber: Virginia Tech fights past Duke, ends losing streak

BLACKSBURG – Hunter Cattoor saw an opening, a chance for a steal that would finally end Virginia Tech’s seven-game losing streak. He jumped in front of the Duke inbound pass, the one Ryan Young intended to get to Jeremy Roach, and picked it off.

The Hokies’ senior guard dribbled three times, picked up the ball and waited to see if Young would try to foul him to extend the game’s final seconds.

“Once I got the steal and he didn’t come foul me, it was like just a whole relief that we had won this game and we’re back on track,” said Cattoor, who flung the ball skyward as the final buzzer sounded, then flexed and bumped chests with exuberant teammates.

Coach Mike Young had warned his team that getting Hunter Cattoor back from the elbow injury that forced him to miss four of the games during Tech’s seven-game slide, wouldn’t be the cure-all. And Young didn’t want his Hokies waiting around for the kind of March magic they rode to an ACC tournament championship last year in Brooklyn.

There was no miracle elixir or mystical spell to turn things around for Tech.

To use Young’s parlance, the Hokies just had to keep playing “tough as a pine knot.”

Monday night, they snapped the losing streak doing just that.

Grant Basile scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and freshman MJ Collins hit a pull-up jumper with 12.7 seconds to play as Virginia Tech beat Duke 78-75 at a raucous and beyond-ready-to-celebrate Cassell Coliseum.

Hot 3-point shooting carried the Hokies in the first half. Grit got them over the hump in the second.

Not even a woeful showing at the free-throw line or another monster game from Duke freshman star Kyle Filipowski could stop Tech from doing what it hadn’t done since mid-December – win.

“We finally found a way to get it done,” said Basile, a graduate transfer from Wright State. “We knew if we keep sticking together we’d have a chance to be in these games and get on the other side of them.”

Things didn’t get off to an encouraging start for the home team.

No sooner had Tech’s raucous fans finished singing the verse of Enter Sandman they began just before tipoff, than Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead nailed a corner 3-pointer, starting a 7-0 surge to open the game.

Behind Cattoor – who hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half – the Hokies stormed back, going up by as many as 13, leading 43-30 with 2:06 to play before the break. It was a rally that had an emotional Young flinging punches through the air.

But Duke ended the half on an 8-2, trailing 45-38 after 20 minutes of play. It hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half and, eventually, using a 28-10 run, built a 58-53 lead.

Tech didn’t fold. Instead it bucked up on defense, holding Duke without a field goal for the next three minutes, and retaking the lead 61-59. It did its scoring in the second half more in the paint than from the perimeter, scoring tougher, more physical baskets against the Blue Devils.

No, this wasn’t a vintage Duke team – no national ranking before its name, no Mike Krzyzewski patrolling the sidelines. Still, the name on the front of the jerseys was Duke and the names on the backs belonged to some of the nation’s top recruits when they came out of high school.

The 7-foot Filipowski finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, going 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

Twice in the final seconds, after Collins jumper put Tech ahead, first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer tried to design plays to get the ball to Filipowski. The fabulous freshman kicked a pass to an open Tyrese Proctor with Duke down two and six seconds to play, but Proctor’s 3-point try didn’t go down.

On the Blue Devils’ final possession, Cattoor stepped in and cut short whatever designs Scheyer had. Tech won, it’s losing streak ended and it got there the best way Young knows how – playing hard and tough.

He’s been a head coach for 21 seasons now and endured losing streaks before, always coming out the other side. Does that make it easier?

“No. it doesn’t. It’s terrible. It’s brutal. You just feel for your team,” said Young. “[But] the game owes you not a damn thing. You’ve got to suck it up and hang in there and find ways to get out.”

That’s exactly what his team did Monday night.