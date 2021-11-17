Barber: Virginia Tech interim coach J.C.Price the 'true essence' of a Hokie

For 123 Virginia Tech football players, the 2021 season isn’t finished, even if their coach’s time with the Hokies has come to an end.

Taking the reins of the program at a time like this is a task that’s equally daunting and uncomfortable. But that’s the job former Hokies’ All-American defensive lineman J.C. Price accepted Tuesday morning, when he agreed to serve as his alma mater’s interim coach.

“Bittersweet” is how one source close to Price described Price’s emotions about being charged with leading his old team for the rest of the month.

Tech, which parted ways with coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday morning after six years, is 5-5 and plays at Miami on Saturday, then at rival Virginia to close the regular season. The timing of the move has everything to do with the business of college football and shows little regard for this year’s team. Such is the nature of the sport these days.

But Tech’s season must go on, and every team needs a leader.

Price, who joined the staff this year, is a loyal soldier of Virginia Tech, a proud Hokies alumnus and – according to a former teammate – the perfect man for the job.