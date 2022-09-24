Barber: Virginia's success running the ball and defending offset by mistakes

Virginia football under Tony Elliott looks increasingly like a reverse image of the program left behind by Bronco Mendenhall.

After last season, Mendenhall walked away from a team that, almost exclusively, won games by outscoring teams in aerial shootouts.

As Friday night’s 22-20 loss at Syracuse showed, yet again, that’s not this year’s team’s style. Run the ball. Play stout defense. That’s the identity Elliott is building.

“We knew that we needed to control the line of scrimmage,” said running back Perris Jones.

Despite star quarterback Brennan Armstrong continuing to struggle to adapt to the game-manager role required in Elliott’s progression-based offense, Elliott has, almost instantly, solved two of the biggest problems that held back UVa the past two seasons: developing a dominant defense and establishing a productive running game.

Four weeks into this college football season, Virginia’s defense is allowing a stingy 19.5 points per game. The last time the Cavaliers held opponents under 20 points per game through the first four outings was 2019, when they won a Coastal Division title.

Offensively, UVa (2-2, 0-1 ACC) has rushed for 679 yards in four games. It took the Cavaliers seven games to reach that number last season.

The problem, so far this season, has been that playing that style of football — centered on running the ball and playing great defense — often leaves little room for error. And Virginia has been beyond error-prone this year.

In six seasons under Mendenhall, Virginia had two games decided by two points or fewer. Four games into the Elliott era, it’s already had two.

Elliott’s Cavaliers have committed 10 turnovers and 31 penalties already this season. A week ago, UVa edged Old Dominion 16-14 despite losing three fumbles, including two in the red zone.

Friday in New York, it ended up on the losing end, bemoaning its self-inflicted woes more than anything Syracuse (4-0, 2-0) had done.

“A lot guys are feeling that pain of regret,” said defensive end Chico Bennett. “We’ve got some things to work on.”

The problems started early and persisted.

UVa gave up a 57-yard return on the opening kickoff to give Syracuse the ball at the Cavaliers’ 41, setting up the Orange’s only touchdown.

From there, kicker Brendan Farrell missed a pair of long field goals before being benched in favor of freshman Will Bettridge, who had an extra point blocked.

UVa’s first drive was a mix of short passes and runs that produced no points when a false start backed the offense up five yards and Farrell couldn’t connect on what would have been a career-long 50-yard field goal.

The Virginia defense got the ball back when defensive end Kam Butler forced a fumble from Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker and safety Jonas Sanker was there to pounce on it. It was the Orange’s first turnover of the season, and the first of four the Cavaliers forced on the night.

But Farrell missed a 48-yard attempt, and UVa walked away with no points.

Virginia’s third possession ended when Armstrong fumbled. Syracuse led 16-0 at the half.

“There’s guys looking for answers, and the truth is we can’t continue to lose to ourselves,” said Elliott.

That was Elliott’s message to the team at the break.

“Coach just basically came in and preached that we have to fight. We’re beating ourselves,” said Jones. “When we stop beating ourselves, we get back to our kind of football, our brand of football and we’re going to be hard to beat.”

The Cavaliers rallied in the second half. Back-to-back touchdown runs in the third quarter by wide receiver Keytaon Thompson and Jones cut the deficit to 16-13, and a Lavel Davis Jr. 4-yard touchdown reception gave UVa its first lead with 5:51 left in the game.

But Andre Szymt’s school record-tying fifth field goal gave Syracuse the two-point win, a drive extended by a face-mask penalty on Hunter Stewart, the most costly of all UVa’s infractions on the night.

Virginia was unable to overcome its scoreless first half, the missed field goals and empty possessions.

It ran the ball well, rushing for 149 yards and two touchdowns and averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Its defense held Syracuse well below its 37-point average, keeping the Orange to their lowest point total this year.

But it didn’t add up to a win because of the mistakes.