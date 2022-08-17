Baseball and women's basketball tournaments coming to ACC Network

For the second time in less than a year, the ACC and ESPN have resolved a longstanding source of frustration for the conference’s television viewers.

The latest breakthrough came Wednesday with news that early rounds of the league’s baseball and women’s basketball tournaments are moving to the ACC Network from Bally Sports’ often hard-to-find regional networks.

“We are thrilled,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told Smith. “... This is a significant moment that will enhance these premier events and provide much-needed access to our fans. We appreciate ESPN, Raycom Sports and Bally for mutually agreeing to make this happen.”

A partnership with ESPN, ACC Network will carry 11 women’s basketball tournament games and 14 baseball tournament contests. The finals of those events will remain on ESPN or ESPN2.

Due to long-term contracts that predated the ACC Network’s 2019 launch, Raycom Sports owned the rights to those tournaments and distributed them through Bally.

The baseball and women’s basketball tournaments’ absence from the ACC Network left potential viewers scouring for the proper outlet. That confusion ramped up locally this spring, when Virginia Tech and Virginia entered the ACC baseball tournament nationally ranked.

The ACC’s broadcasting of those tournaments on regional sports networks (RSNs) also contrasted the SEC and Big Ten, which air those events on their conference networks.