CHARLOTTESVILLE – By the summer of 2019, Brian Edgington had worked his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered as a college freshman pitcher at Saint Joseph’s.

After transferring to Mercer County (N.J.) Community College, he had spent the fall rehabbing, not even throwing off a mound. He started the season pitching out of the bullpen – regaining velocity on his fastball and the feel for his splitter – and by the second half of the year had claimed a spot in the rotation.

That journey alone could have been Edgington’s college baseball story. Instead, it proved to be just the prelude.

“I knew, if he stayed healthy, that Mercer was not going to be his last stop,” former Mercer coach Fred Carella said Monday. “He was going to pitch at another level.”

Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park, Edgington stood on the mound doing what many people in his life, including himself, always thought he was capable of. He pitched Virginia into the College World Series with a dominant, complete game against Duke.

“When you’re around it all the time, you just know if an individual’s going to have a chance to have success at that level,” Elon pitching coach Jerry Oakes said. “When you give that kid the ball, you know what you’re going to get. There’s not a ton of times that happens in this game.”

That Edgington did it came as no surprise to his former coaches. The circuitous route – four colleges in six years – he took to get to that moment? That’s the unusual part of his story.

Elon was Edgington’s third and, at the time, presumably final college stop. He had come back from injury, graduated community college and attained his dream of pitching at the Division I level. He spent three seasons playing for the Phoenix. By his senior season there he was Elon’s bona fide ace, the team’s Friday night starter.

He went 6-4 with a 3.56 ERA, finishing second in the Colonial Athletic Association with 86 strikeouts and earning second-team all-conference honors.

The pandemic meant he had one more season of eligibility, and Edgington wanted to play it at the highest level of baseball he could. So Oakes reached out to his longtime friends on the coaching staff at UVa.

“Jerry Oakes couldn’t have recommended him any higher,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said after Sunday’s win. “Jerry called us and said, ‘You have to take this kid.’ I just feel fortunate that we decided to offer him an opportunity, and he took us up on it.”

Said Oakes: “I just told them that this was a no-brainer.”

It was. Virginia needed arms, having lost Nate Savino, Brandon Neeck and Devin Ortiz, among others. O’Connor and pitching coach Drew Dickinson leaned heavily into the transfer portal to rebuild their pitching staff, adding Edgington, Connelly Early (Army) and Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina), the trio that would become the Cavaliers’ starting rotation this year.

Now, that group has pitched UVa back to the College World Series, the sixth time in program history, all in the past 14 years.

Edgington threw five perfect innings against Army in the regional opener. Parker and Early followed with wins over East Carolina to move Virginia on to this past weekend’s super regional against the Blue Devils.

Parker got the ball in Game 1 on Friday, a 5-4 Duke victory. Early took the mound to start Game 2, which UVa won 14-4 on Saturday.

Sunday, nine days after being flawless against Army, Edgington tossed the game of his life to clinch the super regional. Mixing his fastball and split-finger, he held Duke to two runs on nine hits over nine innings, striking out 11.

“I always had the inner confidence in myself,” Edgington said after the game. “But I do think, if you would’ve told me my freshman year, that I’d do six years and end my last one here, I’d probably tell you you were lying. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

That’s exactly what Edgington told O’Connor when the two embraced Sunday, following the team’s jubilant dogpile once Edgington got Duke’s Luke Storm to fly out to left to end the game.

Edgington’s performance in the clinching game against Duke didn’t surprise his former coaches.

“That’s the great thing about Brian – the bigger the game the bigger Edge is going to come out,” Oakes said. “He’s just a competitor. The better the opponent, that’s usually the better Edge you’re going to get.”

For the past year, Edgington’s final college season, Virginia has gotten his best. He’s 9-3 with a 3.47 ERA and 92 strikeouts heading to Omaha.

“He really has taken a long road to get there, but he’s worked very hard,” Carella said. “He really believed in himself to be able to put himself in this spot from where he started to where he is now.”

