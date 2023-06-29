It takes a village to help a team make it to the
College World Series. Hermitage High alum Emory Bender was one of the equipment managers that helped the Florida Gators make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, this month. "It was so fun," he said. "You get there and obviously you don't know, you could be there for five days, you could be there for two weeks. So with every win, it's just exciting. It's fun to be part of that atmosphere."
Florida was Bender's dream school, and although he did not continue pursuing his baseball career on the field, he knew he still wanted to be involved with the sport.
"I have a cousin that went to the University of Florida about 20 years ago, and one of his friends has a job with the basketball team," he said. "So I emailed him ... 'I really want to work in baseball post-college. Is there any way I could? Or, you know, could I possibly be an equipment manager?'"
Bender made contact with the head equipment manger, and from there began working for the Gators' baseball team as a freshman in college.
Emory Bender
Emory Bender
"I figured this was the perfect place to start," he said.
On an average day, Bender and the eight other equipment managers arrive to the field early to set up nets and prepare baseballs and other equipment that may be needed, as well as helping out during practices as baserunners or infielders. After practice, they clean up and do laundry.
For game days, they also have to put out uniforms in the locker room and help out during games as ball boys, as well as bringing equipment in and out of the dugout.
One of the perks of the job is getting to travel with the teams for road games, including the College World Series.
Emory Bender (standing, right) helps the maintenance crew with preparing the field before a game.
UAA Communications
"I never thought I was gonna go to the College World Series in my life, but I got to do it as a part of the team I grew up watching," he said. "It's just amazing. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
During the Gators' time in Omaha, the team took down UVa, Oral Roberts and TCU.
"I got to stay there with the players, and it's fun to just be a part of that atmosphere - they're winning, they're all excited," he said.
The Gators lost in Game 3 of the final series against SEC-rival LSU, but one of the major takeaways for Bender is how close everyone on the team got and the importance of bonding.
"When I started with this job, you know, I wasn't the most talkative or any of that kind of stuff. By the end we're just such a close group of guys," he said. "It was just fun, it was bittersweet."
Although the season did not end with a national championship, Bender plans to continue his role in Gainesville throughout his college career, and said that the Gators will be back for more.
"We'll see you all again next year. That's it," he said.
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players hold up the trophy after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman girl’s lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Independence in the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Independence goalie Scarlett Thompson blocks a shot during the Class 5 championship game against Freeman in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman fans cheer for the girl’s lacrosse team during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Audrey Jones reaches for the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Grace Moore defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Ella Davis defends the ball during the Class 5 championship game against Independence in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Bridget Wilson shoots the ball against Independence during the Class 5 championship game in Ashburn on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson is among those that will be featured in Wednesday’s state All-Star Game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Mike Kropf photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Luke Smyers delivers during the Region 5C semifinal against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH