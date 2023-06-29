It takes a village to help a team make it to the College World Series. Hermitage High alum Emory Bender was one of the equipment managers that helped the Florida Gators make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, this month.

"It was so fun," he said. "You get there and obviously you don't know, you could be there for five days, you could be there for two weeks. So with every win, it's just exciting. It's fun to be part of that atmosphere."

Florida was Bender's dream school, and although he did not continue pursuing his baseball career on the field, he knew he still wanted to be involved with the sport.

"I have a cousin that went to the University of Florida about 20 years ago, and one of his friends has a job with the basketball team," he said. "So I emailed him ... 'I really want to work in baseball post-college. Is there any way I could? Or, you know, could I possibly be an equipment manager?'"

Bender made contact with the head equipment manger, and from there began working for the Gators' baseball team as a freshman in college.

"I figured this was the perfect place to start," he said.

On an average day, Bender and the eight other equipment managers arrive to the field early to set up nets and prepare baseballs and other equipment that may be needed, as well as helping out during practices as baserunners or infielders. After practice, they clean up and do laundry.

For game days, they also have to put out uniforms in the locker room and help out during games as ball boys, as well as bringing equipment in and out of the dugout.

One of the perks of the job is getting to travel with the teams for road games, including the College World Series.

"I never thought I was gonna go to the College World Series in my life, but I got to do it as a part of the team I grew up watching," he said. "It's just amazing. I wouldn't trade it for anything."

During the Gators' time in Omaha, the team took down UVa, Oral Roberts and TCU.

"I got to stay there with the players, and it's fun to just be a part of that atmosphere - they're winning, they're all excited," he said.

The Gators lost in Game 3 of the final series against SEC-rival LSU, but one of the major takeaways for Bender is how close everyone on the team got and the importance of bonding.

"When I started with this job, you know, I wasn't the most talkative or any of that kind of stuff. By the end we're just such a close group of guys," he said. "It was just fun, it was bittersweet."

Although the season did not end with a national championship, Bender plans to continue his role in Gainesville throughout his college career, and said that the Gators will be back for more.

"We'll see you all again next year. That's it," he said.

