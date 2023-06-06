CHARLOTTESVILLE – As a cadet at West Point, Connelly Early believed his future would be in the military, not on the baseball diamond.

But after two strong seasons pitching for Army, the former James River High School standout began to believe a bit more in his baseball outlook.

“I wasn’t great at baseball,” Early said Sunday night, after pitching Virginia to a win over East Carolina that advanced it to the NCAA Super Regionals. “So, I was hoping, even if baseball didn’t work out, I’d still have a great opportunity in the military and I’ll be happy with myself there.”

Early said he has multiple family members who have served, including a brother currently in the air force. So when Army recruited him to play baseball, the Midlothian native saw it as a chance to extend his baseball career while preparing for his future.

Then he developed into the Patriot League pitcher of the year, helping Army to back-to-back league championships and going 7-4 with a 3.26 ERA. A coaching change after the season prompted Early to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, keeping his baseball options open.

One of the schools from which he heard was Virginia, his home-state power and a program that had not recruited him as a high schooler.

“We did not know him well coming out of high school, but certainly he went to West Point and did some really good things there,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “Certainly him being a local player from right down the road in Richmond, it was a great fit for us. It was just a matter of figuring out if it was right for him.”

Early called his decision to leave the academy for UVa a “super difficult one,” because of the friendships he had developed and his respect for the military. But at Virginia, Early believes he has found a program that similarly can develop his character as a person while enhancing his performance on the field.

That has been on display all season, as Early has gone 11-2 with a 3.35 ERA, leading the team in both wins and strikeouts (90).

The Virginia pitching staff held its regional opponents to a paltry five runs over the three games this weekend, and will host a super regional starting Friday. All three starters were transfers — Early, Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina) and Brian Edgington (Elon).

O’Connor handed Early the ball Sunday against East Carolina in the deciding game, and Early responded by throwing 61/2 innings, striking out 10 and holding the potent Pirates to just two runs.

“The way Connelly Early attacked the mound and ate up that game was really, really special,” O’Connor said.

At UVa, Early said he has been able to get bigger and stronger, adding velocity to his fastball, stamina to his outings and durability to his arm.

“We knew that one of the big jumps that he could make was with his physical strength and his weight,” O’Connor said. “What those men go through there — we’re all glad they go through what they go through, to be prepared to defend our country — but we felt like him getting on the right nutrition plan with our people and then getting with our strength coach could really make a difference for him.”

The 6-foot-3 Early left West Point weighing 175 pounds and has pitched this season at 195. He credited Virginia’s nutrition program and strength and conditioning staff with his gains.

“When I was at West Point, you’re so busy with all the military training, then you have all the baseball stuff. You have so many hours you have to dedicate to school, I wasn’t able to hit that focus point on my body as much as I should have,” Early said. “I was a little chubby coming in, but that’s why I worked a ton with the strength coach, turning that kind of deadweight into straight muscle. That’s been a huge help to me being able to compete at this level.”

This past weekend, Early reunited with his former team. Army was the four-seed in top-seeded UVa’s regional.

Early had not seen most of his Army teammates since the fall, when he attended the annual Army-Navy football game. He said he would have relished the chance to pitch against the Black Knights’ in Friday’s regional opener, which Virginia won 15-1, but O’Connor went a different way, starting Edgington in that game and Parker in the first matchup with ECU.

“I would have enjoyed throwing against them, for sure. 100%,” Early said. “It definitely brings a little more juice to the game.”

Instead, Early got the amply-juiced regional final Sunday and turned in the best outing of his career.

