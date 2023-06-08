CHARLOTTESVILLE – Even with a thick haze visible over the outfield wall,
Virginia and Duke’s baseball teams held practices Thursday at Disharoon Park, in anticipation of Friday’s opening game of the super regional here.
“If today was game day, I don’t think there would have been any issue,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said following his teams’ workout. “I don’t have any knowledge of what’s going to go on tomorrow as far as the weather and what’s happening. But we’ll play baseball when the NCAA tells us to play baseball. It’s their tournament and they’re the ones that make the decision.”
Wildfires in Canada have sent smoke down the eastern coast of the United States, dropping the air quality, forcing Major League Baseball games to be canceled and air traffic to be grounded. Thursday afternoon in Charlottesville, was at 229, in the purple and labeled “very unhealthy” according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Still, Virginia’s players said they were unaffected during their practice.
“I didn’t have any issues,” sophomore outfielder Casey Saucke said. “We saw the ball fine and we’re just ready to play tomorrow.”
“For practice, it was fine,” O’Connor said. “There were no issues. Our outfielders saw the ball fine off the bat. Our infielders did on line drives. I don’t think it had any impact at all.”
Last weekend, Virginia swept its regional, beating Army once and East Carolina twice to advance to this weekend’s games. Now, it will play a three-game series against ACC rival Duke. Virginia plans to start senior right-hander Nick Parker on the mound in Game 1 Friday.
Duke will counter with freshman left-hander Andrew Healy.
The two teams met for a three-game conference series during the regular season, also in Charlottesville, with the Blue Devils taking two of three.
PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament
Fans cheer during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Fans watch the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Fans watch the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#16 Anthony Stephan UVa
#22 Jake Gelof UVa
A fan celebrates during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#16 Anthony Stephan UVa
#7 Henry Godbout UVa
#7 Henry Godbout UVa
Kyle Teel leads parade of Virginia baserunners on Anthony Stephan's 3-run, inside-the-park home run against East Carolina in Sunday's NCAA regional final. The Cavaliers won 8-3.
Two fans watch a fly ball during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#3 Kyle Teel UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#6 Griff O'Ferrall UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#3 Kyle Teel UVa
#6 Griff O'Ferrall UVa
#7 Henry Godbout UVa
Virginia pitcher Connelly Early celebrates during the Cavaliers' win over East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional final on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
#5 Luke Hanson UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#35 Cullen McKay UVa
#3 Kyle Teel UVa
#8 Casey Saucke UVa
#7 Henry Godbout UVa
#35 Cullen McKay UVa
#30 Kevin Jaxel UVa
#3 Kyle Teel UVa
#12 Justin Rubin UVa
UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#5 Luke Hanson UVa
From left to right, #14 Jack O'Connor and #9 Travis Reifsnider UVa
#12 Justin Rubin Uva
#34 Harrison Didawick UVa
#9 Travis Reifsnider UVa
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
