Multiple players with local and state ties were taken in the final rounds of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech's Carson Jones, who played high school baseball first at Steward then Deep Run, was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Mariners.

Randolph-Macon pitcher Hayden Snelsire will represent the Yellow Jackets at the next level. He was taken in the 17th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

James Madison's Joe Vogatsky gave the Dukes a selection, as he was picked in the 14th round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Those players, and others, joined the players selected during Sunday and Monday's opening rounds, a group that includes Emporia native TayShaun Walton, who was taken by the Phillies after a stint at IMG Academy.

UVa's Kyle Teel led the pack, having been selected with the seventh overall pick by the Boston Red Sox.