Multiple players with local and state ties were taken in the final rounds of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech's
Carson Jones, who played high school baseball first at Steward then Deep Run, was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Mariners.
Virginia Tech’s Carson Jones played at Steward and Deep Run.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Randolph-Macon pitcher
Hayden Snelsire will represent the Yellow Jackets at the next level. He was taken in the 17th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Randolph-Macon senior Hayden Snelsire was drafted on Tuesday.
Joel Klein
James Madison's
Joe Vogatsky gave the Dukes a selection, as he was picked in the 14th round by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Those players, and others, joined the players selected during Sunday and Monday's opening rounds, a group that includes Emporia native TayShaun Walton, who was taken by the Phillies after a stint at IMG Academy.
UVa's Kyle Teel led the pack, having been selected with the seventh overall pick by the Boston Red Sox.
Virginia’s Anthony Stephan celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Cavaliers’ regional-clinching victory over East Carolina on Sunday. Stephan is hitting .343 for a UVa team that is hitting .334 overall.
Virginia sophomore Ethan Anderson was a third-team All-ACC pick this season after hitting .372 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs in 60 games.
#28 Nick Parker UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
#22 Jake Gelof UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
#21 Colin Tuft UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Ethan Anderson during Friday's game against Duke.
#22 Jake Gelof UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Colin Tuft during Friday's game against Duke.
#23 Ethan Anderson UVa UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
#21 Colin Tuft UVa UVa Vs Duke NCAA Super Regional at Davenport Field on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Virginia's Colin Tuft reacts during the Cavaliers' super regional loss to Duke. Tuft went 0 for 2 and drew a pair of walks.
Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof doubled in five at-bats against Duke. His last at-bat fell just short of a game-winning home run.
Virginia’s Ethan Anderson scores during the Cavaliers’ three-run sixth inning against Duke in Charlottesville. UVa must beat the Blue Devils on Saturday and Sunday or their season will be over.
Water is thrown on UVa pitcher Brian Edgington following the Cavaliers’ 12-2 victory Sunday. Edgington tossed a complete game.
#36 Brian Edgington UVa UVa Vs Duke NCAA Game 3 Super Regional at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 10, 2023.
Fans cheer during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Fans watch the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#16 Anthony Stephan UVa The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#22 Jake Gelof UVa The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
A fan celebrates during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#16 Anthony Stephan UVa The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#7 Henry Godbout UVa The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#7 Henry Godbout UVa The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Kyle Teel leads parade of Virginia baserunners on Anthony Stephan's 3-run, inside-the-park home run against East Carolina in Sunday's NCAA regional final. The Cavaliers won 8-3.
Two fans watch a fly ball during the UVa Vs ECU NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The University of Virginia defeated East Carolina University 8-3 in the NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#3 Kyle Teel UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#6 Griff O'Ferrall UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#3 Kyle Teel UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#6 Griff O'Ferrall UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
#7 Henry Godbout UVa UVa Vs ECU in NCAA Baseball Regional Finals at Davenport Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Virginia pitcher Connelly Early celebrates during the Cavaliers' win over East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional final on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
#5 Luke Hanson UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#35 Cullen McKay UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#3 Kyle Teel UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#8 Casey Saucke UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#7 Henry Godbout UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#35 Cullen McKay UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#30 Kevin Jaxel UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Virginia catcher Kyle Teel signs autographs at Disharoon Park on June 2.
#12 Justin Rubin UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#5 Luke Hanson UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
From left to right, #14 Jack O'Connor and #9 Travis Reifsnider UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#12 Justin Rubin Uva UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#34 Harrison Didawick UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
#9 Travis Reifsnider UVa UVa Vs. Army for the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoom Field on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The University of Virginia will host the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park beginning Friday, June 2, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The University of Virginia will host the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park beginning Friday, June 2, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The University of Virginia will host the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park beginning Friday, June 2, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023. UVa will host the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park beginning Friday, June 2, 2023.
Army practices before the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The University of Virginia will host the Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park beginning Friday, June 2, 2023.
