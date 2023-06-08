CHARLOTTESVILLE – Even with a thick haze visible over the outfield wall, Virginia and Duke’s baseball teams held practices Thursday at Disharoon Park, in anticipation of Friday’s opening game of the super regional here.

“If today was game day, I don’t think there would have been any issue,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said following his teams’ workout. “I don’t have any knowledge of what’s going to go on tomorrow as far as the weather and what’s happening. But we’ll play baseball when the NCAA tells us to play baseball. It’s their tournament and they’re the ones that make the decision.”

The school said Thursday night the game will be played as scheduled, with disposable masks available at the entrance for fans who need them.

Wildfires in Canada have sent smoke down the eastern coast of the United States, dropping the air quality, forcing Major League Baseball games to be canceled and air traffic to be grounded. Thursday afternoon in Charlottesville, was at 229, in the purple and labeled “very unhealthy” according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

NCAA guidelines recommend canceling sporting events if that number hits 300.

Still, Virginia’s players said they were unaffected during their practice.

“I didn’t have any issues,” sophomore outfielder Casey Saucke said. “We saw the ball fine and we’re just ready to play tomorrow.”

O’Connor agreed.

“For practice, it was fine,” O’Connor said. “There were no issues. Our outfielders saw the ball fine off the bat. Our infielders did on line drives. I don’t think it had any impact at all.”

After their practice, which followed UVa's, Duke coach Chris Pollard said his team is prepared for whatever schedule changes or challenges might arise due to the air quality.

Pollard said one of the training mantras he uses in his program talks about “the fog of war.”

“That means you just wanna be really good at rolling with the punches, whatever’s presented to you,” Pollard said. “We’re good in uncertainty and we’re good in adversity. We train for that. We’re not going to worry about it. We’ll just focus on being good in the moment.”

Duke's players echoed Virginia's sentiments.

"I don't really think it's too big of a concern," sophomore infielder Alex Mooney said. "Whether it affects game times or whatever, we don't really care about that. We're here to play and we're going to play through it, if we can."

Last weekend, Virginia swept its regional, beating Army once and East Carolina twice to advance to this weekend’s games. Now, it will play a three-game series against ACC rival Duke. Virginia plans to start senior right-hander Nick Parker on the mound in Game 1 Friday.

Duke will counter with freshman left-hander Andrew Healy.

The two teams met for a three-game conference series during the regular season, also in Charlottesville, with the Blue Devils taking two of three.

PHOTOS: UVa baseball in the 2023 NCAA tournament