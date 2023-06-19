Virginia entered the College World Series averaging 9.1 runs per game. The Cavaliers scored eight combined in losing their two CWS contests.

UVa arrived in Omaha, Nebraska with a Division I-best .335 team batting average. Coach Brian O’Connor’s club promptly hit a combined .210 in one-run setbacks to Florida and Texas Christian.

Not once this season had the Cavaliers’ most productive hitters, catcher Kyle Teel and third baseman Jake Gelof, both gone consecutive games without a hit. They went a combined 0 for 14 in Omaha.

The lesson is as old as baseball itself: Quality pitching in postseason often trumps quality hitting.

“It comes down to those little fine details in Omaha,” O’Connor said Sunday after a 4-3 loss to TCU ended Virginia’s season. “Everybody has talent. Everybody earned the right to be here. It just comes down to guys rising up in key moments.

“That doesn’t take away from who our players are. Sometimes you just don’t do it because your opponent’s very talented as well.”

Precisely. The Cavaliers fell to the tournament’s No. 2 seed in Florida and to Big 12 tournament champion TCU, which is on an 18-2, late-season bender in which both defeats were by a run.

Moreover, it’s not like Gelof and Teel, the Nos. 3 and 4 hitters in the lineup, came to the plate with the bases full of Cavaliers. Neither left a runner on base in Omaha.

None of the above makes an abrupt close to a special season easier to stomach for players, coaches and fans, especially in the short term as Virginia braces for life without a host of graduate students and MLB draft prospects.

Teel, Gelof and starting pitchers Nick Parker and Brian Edgington headline that group. Pitchers Connelly Early (James River) and Jake Berry, plus outfielder Ethan O'Donnell also might opt for professional baseball.

But in the long run,and with the roster stocked with young talent such as shortstop Griff O'Ferrall (St. Christopher's) and first baseman Ethan Anderson, perhaps context will enter the discussion.

One subject etched into the discussion is O’Connor’s decision to ride relief pitcher Berry deep into the ninth inning Friday against Florida, even after he had yielded three solo home runs in 1⅔ innings, allowing the Gators to forge a 5-all tie.

When O’Connor finally pulled Berry with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the bases were loaded, and Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine) allowed a walk-off sacrifice fly.

As six trips to Omaha in the last 14 years attest, O’Connor knows how to manage pitchers. Yet it was curious watching him stick with Berry.

Yes, Berry had given up only three home runs in 48 previous innings this year, and yes, Woolfolk had scuffled recently. But much like fourth-down calls in football, no baseball strategy is more open to second-guessing than whether to replace a pitcher.

A 20th-year head coach and a pitcher for Creighton in the 1991 CWS, O’Connor understands and can navigate that dynamic.

Rewind to Game 2 of Virginia’s Super Regional against Duke in Charlottesville and yet another example of how pitching changes can boomerang.

The designated home team, the Blue Devils had scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to draw within 4-3. That’s when Duke coach Chris Pollard lifted reliever Aaron Beasley, who had retired all three batters he faced on just eight pitches.

Adam Boucher subsequently allowed two homers and four runs in one-third of an inning as the Cavaliers won comfortably 14-4. Oops.

While pitching changes can long be debated, this cannot: Virginia elimination games at the CWS are not for the squeamish.

Sunday marked the Cavaliers’ fifth season-ending loss in Omaha, the fourth by a run. And though Virginia stranded Casey Saucke at second base in the bottom of the ninth, this was arguably the least torturous of the program’s tense CWS exits.

UVa fell to Arkansas 4-3 in 12 innings in 2009 after squandering a 3-1 ninth-inning lead. Two years later, the Cavaliers left 15 runners on base and hit into four double plays in a 3-2, 13-inning setback to South Carolina.

Most painful, Virginia dropped the decisive game of the 2014 championship series to Vanderbilt 3-2, an outcome the Cavaliers reversed against the Commodores the following year in Omaha.

Pitchers’ duels all, much like Sunday.

“Our style is to put the pressure on the other team,” O’Connor said, “but you’ve got to be able to get base runners on in order to do that. There were just too many innings that we just weren’t competitive and (didn’t give) ourselves a chance.”

