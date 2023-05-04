CHARLOTTESVILLE – With everything Virginia showed off to its basketball portal recruits during their visits last month, basic, fundamental work wowed the trio of transfers the most.

Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves, Merrimack forward Jordan Minor and St. Thomas Minnesota guard Andrew Rohde said being in the practice gym at John Paul Jones Arena and watching the hands-on instruction UVa players received from coach Tony Bennett and his staff made the strongest impression as they decided where to continue their college careers.

“How hard they were pushed, for sure,” Rohde said. “You could tell everybody on the team really wants to get better and they’re all working towards a common goal. They’re pushing each other and the coaches are pushing them. That’s the biggest thing that stood out to me.”

For three straight weekends in April, Bennett and UVa – which shared the ACC regular-season title this past season but lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament – hosted portal prospects, working to rebuild a roster depleted by graduation, transfers and early departures.

The program had also pursued Texas Tech guard Robert Jennings, who canceled a visit and opted to stay with the Red Raiders, and Cornell guard Greg Dolan, who ended up at Loyola of Chicago.

Minor visited the weekend of April 8, and committed five days later. Rohde made his trip Charlottesville the weekend of April 15, and announced his intentions three days after that. Groves’s UVa visit was the last of the three – the weekend of April 22 – and he committed three days later.

Associate athletic director Ronnie Wideman organizes the weekend itineraries with input from the rest of the staff. A combination of basketball, burgers, barbeque, breakfast and a hearty helping of Bennett himself helped the Cavaliers land three transfers who figure to play prominent roles this coming season.

It all started with how quickly Virginia identified targets in the portal, and reached out.

“I didn’t even know the forms had gone through,” Minor said. “But I started getting calls and my phone starting blowing up.”

He, along with his father and his high school coach, fielded the inquiries and took note of who those first callers were. One was UVa assistant Orlando Vandross and that early connection was a big reason Minor, a power forward who was the Northeast Conference’s player and defensive player of the year this past season, picked Virginia over Iowa, Seton Hall and Florida Gulf Coast.

Rohde, being a Wisconsin native, said just receiving a call from Bennett, whose father coached Wisconsin and who played at Milwaukee, had a wow factor. When he visited, flying to Virginia directly from his official visit to Creighton, spending time with the nationally renowned coach, on and away from the court, only enhanced Rohde’s desire to play in his program.

“Once you get to that level, everybody has high level facilities and stuff like that,” Rohde said. “The biggest thing for me was the relationships and how I felt I’d fit in with the coaches and the players. It was really good to see them in the gym together.”

Rohde’s visit – like most recruiting trips – started with a tour of the facilities, watching one of those skill development workouts with the players who were on campus, and meeting with the coaches. He and his parents had lunch with Bennett at Ralph Sampson’s Charlottesville restaurant, then had a dinner at Bennett’s home, attended by other players and staff.

Sunday morning, Bennett and Rohde – the Summit League rookie of the year last season – went out for breakfast together, just the two of them. All of that gave Rohde confidence that he would be comfortable and happy in the Virginia program, and that he’d be a good fit on the court.

For Groves, this experience was really his first with being recruited in the traditional sense. He walked on at Eastern Washington, then transferred to Oklahoma during the pandemic, his Sooner recruitment happening entirely virtually.

At UVa last month, he got the full treatment.

“We ate a lot of good food, saw Charlottesville a little bit, all sorts of different areas of town, got a good facilities tour in, watched a workout,” Groves said. “I worked out with some of the coaches, which was a lot of fun, and then really just spent a lot of time with them. I think a lot of it was just building relationships.”

Like Minor and Rohde, Groves was influenced by the intensity of the program’s skill development work, taking in a session with Virginia coaches and players.

“Them seeing how we operate, what it’s going to look like, the kind of things we do on the court, I think that’s important,” said assistant coach Jason Williford. “We pride ourselves on the development piece and they get to see that first hand.”

Groves also appreciated his one-on-one time with Bennett, something Virginia builds into the visits knowing that much of the interactions during the recruiting process are with the assistants.

While UVa’s assistants took Groves’s parents out for dinner, Bennett and Grove hit up a burger joint, Jack Brown’s, on Charlottesville’s downtown mall.

“I think that was a huge piece of it, just getting to know him and developing that piece of it, because at the end of the day, he’s going to be the guy that I’m playing for and looking up to,” Groves said.

A good burger helped seal the deal.

“He said that’s his favorite burger in town and he wasn’t kidding,” Groves said. “It was delicious.”

One of the other things Bennett told him was that when Groves found the right fit for him, he’d know it. It’s why, after his time at UVa, Groves canceled trips to Notre Dame and Indiana.

“I had plans to visit all three,” Groves said. “But as Coach Bennett kept saying, ‘Man, if you come here and you love it, it’s just one of those things where if you know you know. And there’s no sense in wasting other people’s time.’”

All three recruits also had dinners at Bennett’s home – heavy on barbeque and catered by a local restaurant owner. These nights were a chance to meet Bennett’s and his staff’s families and get to know many of the returning players.

Minor said a conversation he had with Ryan Dunn, who played heavy minutes as a freshman this past season, resonated with him.

“Ryan was talking about how Coach Bennett instills confidence in the players,” Minor said. “It’s eye-opening to hear that from a freshman. Every player wants that in a coach, a coach that has your back.”

And all three transfers wanted coaches who would push them to improve. That’s why being at the skill workouts was so impactful.

Watching the group of five to six players go through ball handling drills, working on finishing contested shots, playing three-on-three games and running two-on-one drills, the incoming transfers said they were convinced being at UVa would develop their games.

“That was one thing that really stood out to me when I was there and watching their workouts. The skill development is elite,” Groves said. “Super basic stuff, but if you can master it, it elevates your game to a new level.”

Now, Bennett and his staff are hoping Groves, Minor and Rohde can elevate this upcoming year’s team.

