Incoming VCU basketball player Jacob Patrick is returning home to Germany, just weeks after arriving in the United States.

Patrick will continue to pursue a pro career there instead of playing for the rams. This past season he played at the highest level of pro hoops in his home country for Basketball Bundesliga semifinalist MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.

"After careful consideration and much discussion with my family and the VCU coaching staff I have decided to pursue a professional basketball career at this time,” Patrick said in a statement. “I am thankful for my time at VCU with the coaches, staff, and teammates, but the opportunity to grow professionally while being close to home was too good to turn down.”

Patrick, a 19-year-old who stands 6-foot-6, was part of an international wave of talent brought in by new coach Ryan Odom.

“While we're disappointed Jacob will not be continuing his basketball career here at VCU, we understand his desire to pursue a professional career closer to home, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his dream,” Odom said.

Patrick's German coach, Josh King, helped steer Patrick to VCU, and he left for Richmond after the German season ended at the start of June.

After a short time here, though, he has decided college basketball isn't for him.

Patrick’s father, John Patrick, has extensive roots in the global basketball community.

Currently the head coach of Japanese pro club Chiba Jets Funabashi, John Patrick played for legendary high school coach Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic High before a successful college career at Stanford where the point guard helped the Cardinal win the 1991 NIT.

