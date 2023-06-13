Many young athletes dream of representing their country at some point during their career. James River basketball standout
Lanie Grant was selected as part of the 12-player Women’s U16 National Team roster, making that dream come sooner than expected.
“You know, this is something that I have been dreaming about since I was like 8 or 9 years old, so the fact that it’s actually happening and that I’m actually part of something this amazing and this rare means everything,” she said. “It’s so humbling to know that I’m going to be playing with USA across my chest.”
She will be traveling with the team to Merida, Mexico, to compete in the
FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship, which will feature eight national teams, from Tuesday to next Monday.
“The chemistry of the team, we’re just moving along really well, and I’m very excited to go and take our talents to Mexico and see what we can do,” the guard said.
James River’s Lanie Grant, shown during tryouts for the U16 national team in Colorado Springs, Colorado, impressed with her leadership, versatility and shooting ability, according to USA coach Dan Rolfes.
USA Basketball
About 50 girls were invited to the trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado, including Sanai Green (Steward), who was unable to attend due to injury, but Grant said that when the final 12-player roster was selected, there was a sense of excitement.
“Everybody kind of just looked at each other like, ‘Did this really just happen? Did we just make the national team?’ There was this moment of ‘Oh my gosh, we did it!’ because there were so many of us coming in and they narrowed it down to 12, that I was lucky enough to be selected, I kind of had to take a step back and take a second to really wrap my mind around what this meant for me,” she said.
Grant was selected as the 2022 All-Metro player of the year as a freshman, 2023 first-team All-Metro and committed to North Carolina before her first high school basketball season.
USA coach Dan Rolfes said that Grant’s versatility and shooting ability helped her stand out, but her leadership qualities made her even more attractive as a player.
“Even throughout trials she was huddling her team, making sure everyone was on the same page, and that’s a great quality to have,” he said.
This trip will also mark the first time Grant has gone out of the country and she said she is excited to be in a new culture and playing the sport she loves.
“I’m very excited to see the cultural differences and surround myself with different settings and different people,” she said. “I’m hoping I’m going to enjoy international travel but I’ve never done it before so I’m mostly really excited for that.”
U16 is the youngest division that USA basketball currently has, and right now Grant is focused on making the most of the opportunity that was given to her, but she hopes to play for the senior team one day in the future.
“I know that this is the youngest it gets, so if I have the opportunity to come back and try out again and be part of a legacy that’s bigger than U16, then I will be just as humble and just as excited,” she said. “Right now, I’m just really focused on continuing the success that the U16 stage has had so far.”
This past season, the Gatorade national player of the year finalist shot 86% from the free throw line and averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She’s the No. 19-ranked recruit nationwide in the Class of 2025 by ESPN.
