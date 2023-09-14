VCU Athletics on Thursday released a statement expressing disappointment with the NCAA's denial of men's basketball senior guard Joe Bamisile's initial waiver claim for eligibility this season, and Rams athletic director Ed McLaughlin addressed the ruling in a press conference.

"Throughout the waiver process, we have carefully presented the NCAA with Joe’s case and the unique set of circumstances that fully support immediate eligibility," the statement read.

"Joe has returned home to support his family, including his ailing father, who has faced a number of health challenges in the past year, and to continue to care for his own mental health. He has faced repeated adversity and feels that VCU is the best institution for his and his family’s well-being, based on the proximity to his family, as well as the infrastructure of support services available at our university."

Bamisile is a Monacan High alumnus and Chesterfield native who earned first-team All-Metro honors after a 2019 junior season in which he led the Richmond area in scoring with 28.7 points per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining, including the additional COVID year.

He initially attended and played a season at Virginia Tech before transferring to George Washington, where he garnered third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore after averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds. Coaching turnover at Tech and GW played a hand in Bamisile's first two transfers.

Last year at Oklahoma, he was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, but played sparingly for the Sooners while battling personal and family challenges off the court.

Bamisile said on Wednesday that during his time at OU he struggled with severe anxiety and self-isolation dating to his time at GW, and that his father underwent open heart surgery and has since had two life-threatening medical scares.

His third transfer to VCU was not a basketball-related decision, Bamisile said, but rather, one necessitated by life circumstances, including his plan to graduate in May of 2024.

"Twelve months ago, the NCAA recognized Joe’s mental health as grounds for waiver approval during his time at Oklahoma," continued the statement from VCU Athletics.

"Joe’s mental health stressors remain an ongoing struggle that manifest as anxiety and self-isolation. His father’s health challenges have compounded the negative impact on his mental health. His decision to attend VCU allows him to support his mental health, while providing a timeline to earn his degree at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year.

"We have presented a mountain of strong, contemporaneous evidence to the NCAA, and the waiver committee chose to ignore Joe’s mental health and best interests in service of an administrative process that was designed for the well-being of the student-athlete, but now ends up ignoring it."

Bamisile said he will appeal the “egregious and disappointing” ruling. McLaughlin said that the appeal process will play out over the coming weeks, and that VCU Athletics administration will continue to support Bamisile.

Bamisile's family runs a local business, Safe Haven, a transitional facility which supports individuals struggling with mental health challenges and chronic homelessness.

"Joe made the decision to move back to Richmond to help his family," McLaughlin said.

"There aren't many waivers that would be better suited than Joe's waiver, for this reason, and certainly for his mental health. And he's been open about it, I give him all the credit in the world for the courage he has to talk about his struggles with mental health. That, and his family's need, is the reason why these waivers exist.

"We made a really strong and compelling case, and we're certainly hopeful that the NCAA will look at this through the appeals process and realize they made a mistake."

McLaughlin added that different individuals will review Bamisile's appeal than those who made the initial decision to deny the waiver.

Bamisile will have the opportunity to meet with those reviewing his appeal through a video interview and state his reasons for transferring and requesting immediate eligibility.

"I think when they see the human part of Joe, clearer heads prevail on that," McLaughlin said.

"We're making sure we cover all the bases on Joe's behalf."

McLaughlin went on to say that inconsistencies exist in the standards applied by the NCAA regarding eligibility decisions made surrounding coaches and players.

"We're holding adults to a lower standard than we're holding our students," he said.

"If we're in this for students, and the NCAA talks all the time about how important mental health is, and it's a deciding factor in everything that we do. You can't say that and then turn around and deny waivers based on they don't know if they agree with the mental health part of it.

"There are guys that will be coaching this year who willfully broke NCAA rules and had major violations, and they get to coach this year. But Joe, who did nothing wrong other than wanting to come home to be around his family and support his family, to put himself and his mental health first, he doesn't get to participate. But the coaches who break rules do? It doesn't make any sense to me."

VCU Athletics will have until the end of the month to submit information regarding the appeal, and that process involves testimony from team mental health professionals.

"The NCAA has a difficult job in enforcing regulations surrounding multi-school transfers that largely were requested by the membership," continued the statement from VCU Athletics.

"The waiver process was put in place specifically for cases such as Joe’s and not the arbitrary change from one institution to another. As long as the waiver process exists, the NCAA has a duty to evaluate each case based on its merits. The circumstances surrounding Joe’s decision to transfer to VCU should overwhelmingly and obviously support his immediate eligibility.

"We will continue to fully support Joe in this process with anything and everything he needs, including hiring outside counsel. He is part of our family and an outstanding human being, and we will continue to pursue an outcome that will allow him to participate this year and thrive as a member of the VCU community."

